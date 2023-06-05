Brendan Rodgers is the odds-on favourite to make a return as manager of Scottish treble winners Celtic.

It comes following Ange Postecoglou's decision to leave and join Tottenham as their new head coach. Rodgers spent a successful three years in Glasgow before departing to take up the Leicester job in 2019. He would guide Celtic to the domestic treble on two occasions alongside the Scottish Cup in 2018/19 before leaving. He's been out of work since his departure from the Foxes in April. Rodgers took them to FA Cup glory in 2021 but they would suffer relegation from the Premier League in May.

Next Celtic manager odds (via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 8/11

Enzo Maresca - 3/1

Des Buckingham - 4/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 14/1

David Moyes - 16/1

Francesco Farioli - 20/1

Graham Potter - 20/1

Jesse Marsch - 20/1 Odds correct at 0925 BST (08/06/23)

Rodgers has replaced Kjetil Knutsen at the top of the market, but he has since drifted out to 14/1 from as short as 6/4 on Tuesday. He won the Norwegian Eliteserien titles with Glimt in 2020 and then again in 2021, where they would beat Celtic in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. His side would also secure a famous 6-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's Roma in the same year. In 217 games with his current club, Knutsen boasts a 57.14% win ratio.

Enzo Maresca remains a short price, although he was another to be backed into favouritism on Tuesday afternoon. Maresca was promoted to the assistant manager role at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the Premier League title and the FA Cup so far this season. They travel to Istanbul to face Inter in the Champions League final, where victory would see them secure the treble.

David Moyes, whose West Ham side avoided relegation this season and won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, is now a 16/1 outsider having been as short at 5/2 on Monday. Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was also previously linked. The American kept the Whites in the top-flight at the end of the 22/23 season but, like Leicester, they would also drop down a division. Marsch was sacked by the West Yorkshire club in February and opted against a move to Southampton shortly after.

Postecoglou's two years at Celtic have been hugely successful. They won the Scottish Premiership title on both occasions, as well as the League Cup, while also lifting the Scottish Cup at the conclusion of the most recent campaign. He has signed a four-year deal in north London. Other notable outsiders in the market include Scotland boss Steve Clarke at 25/1, alongside former midfielder Scott Brown (25/1) who is currently in charge of Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood.