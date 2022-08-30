Sporting Life
Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Next Bournemouth manager odds: Sean Dyche favourite after Scott Parker sacked

By Tom Carnduff
10:47 · TUE August 30, 2022

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the favourite in the market to replace Scott Parker as Bournemouth manager.

Parker was sacked on Tuesday, just days after the Cherries were hammered 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield - a result that equalled the biggest win/defeat in Premier League history.

In the aftermath, he called for further signings prior to Thursday's transfer deadline, claiming: "Every one of us needs to make that decision."

But in the statement confirming the decision on the club's website, Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said: "In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably."

Next Bournemouth manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sean Dyche - 7/4
  • Chris Wilder - 13/2
  • Jonathan Woodgate - 9/1
  • John Terry - 12/1
  • Michael Carrick - 12/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 14/1

Odds correct at 0950 BST (30/08/22)

Next Bournemouth manager odds

Dyche has been out of work since he was sacked by Burnley in April - bringing an end to his ten-year spell at Turf Moor.

He had secured Premier League survival for five successive seasons when he was relieved of his duties, while also guiding the Clarets to the Europa League in 2017/18 as they finished 7th.

Second-favourite is current Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, who led Sheffield United to the Premier League and a subsequent top-half finish in their first campaign back.

Bournemouth were the bookmakers favourites to finish bottom on their top-flight return and are currently a short 1/3 with Sky Bet for the drop.

