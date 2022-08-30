Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker just days after they were hammered 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Parker becomes the first top-flight sacking of the season - that coming just four games into the new campaign. Opening day victory over Aston Villa has been followed up with three consecutive defeats, with the latest equalling the biggest win/defeat in Premier League history. In the aftermath, he called for further reinforcements prior to Thursday's transfer deadline, stating: "Every one of us needs to make that decision." The club's summer activity has so far seen them welcome five new faces, with Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Neto and Marcos Senesi all joining on permanent terms.

In a statement on the club website, Cherries owner Maxim Demin said: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. "Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history. "However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. "We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."