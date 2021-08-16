His side, currently fourth in Serie A having won five of their eight fixtures, were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes before Carlos Perez replied to reduce the deficit at the break.

But after a third Bodo/Glimt goal went in not long after the restart, Roma capitulated, conceding again in the 71st, 78th and 80th minutes.

Never before has a team managed by Mourinho conceded six goals in one game, and the defeat equals the heaviest of the Portuguese's career.