Jose Mourinho endured a night to forget

Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side stunned in Norway

By Sporting Life
23:21 · THU October 21, 2021

Jose Mourinho's Roma suffered a night of embarrassment as they were stunned 6-1 by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

His side, currently fourth in Serie A having won five of their eight fixtures, were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes before Carlos Perez replied to reduce the deficit at the break.

But after a third Bodo/Glimt goal went in not long after the restart, Roma capitulated, conceding again in the 71st, 78th and 80th minutes.

Never before has a team managed by Mourinho conceded six goals in one game, and the defeat equals the heaviest of the Portuguese's career.

Night to forget for Spurs too

Meanwhile, Mourinho's former club Tottenham had a night to forget too.

Their decision to leave their big guns at home saw them lose 1-0 to Vitesse Arnhem in Conference League Group G.

Vitesse Arnhem celebrate as Dele Alli trudges off

The likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Romero and Hugo Lloris did not travel to Holland with Sunday’s clash at West Ham in mind and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek’s 78th-minute strike.

The side Nuno Espirito Santo picked still had nine international players, but they were never really in the game and Bryan Gil’s shot that hit the crossbar early in the second half was their only moment of note.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's star signing could prove his undoing
ALSO READ: Why Ole's star man could prove his undoing

