Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is odds-on favourite to replace Dean Smith as manager of Aston Villa.
Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.
Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.
Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.
“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.”
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been favourite to replace Smith with Sky Bet since the news broke, edging to odds-on Monday evening.
Odds correct at 0720 GMT on 09/11/2021
Roberto Martinez is second-favourite at 6/1, the only other candidate available in single digits, while John Terry, who left the club this summer after being an assistant to Smith, is available at 10/1.