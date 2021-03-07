Steven Gerrard's Rangers win Scottish Premiership title after Celtic draw at Dundee Utd

Steven Gerrard has claimed the first major league title of his managerial career, with Rangers now holding an unassailable 20-point lead in the league table.

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but have rebuilt steadily – and have now denied Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown.

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight.

And Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

Can Rangers go unbeaten all season?

Rangers have seen 28 victories from their 32 league games this season, the other four ending in draws.

Celtic were the last team to go unbeaten for an entire season in Scotland's top-flight, winning 34 of their 38 games during the 2016/17 campaign.