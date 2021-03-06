When can Rangers win the title? Steven Gerrard's side could secure trophy this weekend

Rangers are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title and could secure their 55th league trophy this weekend.
Steven Gerrard's side have enjoyed a season to remember as they remain unbeaten after 31 games, with seven remaining in the 2020/21 campaign.
Alfredo Morelos' 87th minute winner at Livingston last weekend moved them 18 points clear of second-placed Celtic with 21 left to play, and a 3-0 victory over St. Mirren on Saturday moved them to within a point of it.
It will also bring an end to Celtic's ten years at the top, denying them a tenth consecutive title.
Rangers can win the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday.
The Gers' 3-0 victory over St. Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday moved them to within a single point of the trophy.
At midday on Sunday, Celtic are in action as they travel to Dundee United. If Celtic drop points, Gerrard's side will be crowned the league winners.
If both teams end up with all three points this weekend, Rangers could win the title in the Old Firm match against Celtic at Celtic Park on March 21.
They could already be going there as champions. However, if not, a win or a draw would be enough to land top spot at the home of their bitter rivals.
Rangers have seen 28 victories from their 32 league games this season, the other four ending in draws.
Sky Bet have priced up Gerrard's side at a short 6/4 to go unbeaten all season with seven games of the campaign remaining.
Celtic were the last team to go unbeaten for an entire season in Scotland's top-flight, winning 34 of their 38 games during the 2016/17 campaign.
Odds correct at 1210 GMT (06/03/21)
