The Netherlands find themselves in the quarter-final of the World Cup and after proving their worth against the USA, they’ll be looking to make another statement by ending Argentina and Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the trophy.

Argentina endured a nervy end to their round of 16 tie against Australia but were able to hang on and clinch a 2-1 victory. This will be a step up in terms of opposition they have faced so far at this World Cup and in what should be a closely fought game, perhaps another moment of magic from Lionel Messi will be required.

Louis Van Gaal is a master tactician and he has overseen his side make it to the quarter-final of the World Cup. But it remains to be seen what he decides to do in order to combat this Argentina side that have the bit between their teeth.

Although the Netherlands 3-1 victory over the USA in the last round looks like a comfortable one at first glance, they were arguably second-best for periods of that match and were outworked. If the USA had a more potent centre-forward, they may have found more joy but the Flying Dutchmen won’t care about that. They were efficient and got the goals they needed.