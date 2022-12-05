We have a mouth-watering clash on Saturday as the Netherlands and Argentina meet in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. George Gamble selects a best bet.
The Netherlands find themselves in the quarter-final of the World Cup and after proving their worth against the USA, they’ll be looking to make another statement by ending Argentina and Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the trophy.
Argentina endured a nervy end to their round of 16 tie against Australia but were able to hang on and clinch a 2-1 victory. This will be a step up in terms of opposition they have faced so far at this World Cup and in what should be a closely fought game, perhaps another moment of magic from Lionel Messi will be required.
Louis Van Gaal is a master tactician and he has overseen his side make it to the quarter-final of the World Cup. But it remains to be seen what he decides to do in order to combat this Argentina side that have the bit between their teeth.
Although the Netherlands 3-1 victory over the USA in the last round looks like a comfortable one at first glance, they were arguably second-best for periods of that match and were outworked. If the USA had a more potent centre-forward, they may have found more joy but the Flying Dutchmen won’t care about that. They were efficient and got the goals they needed.
There is cause for concern defensively, despite having one of the best centre halves on the planet in Virgil Van Dijk, they have been far too easy to create chances against and that’s something that Louis Van Gall will hope can be rectified as quickly as possible, particularly when they face Lionel Messi and co.
Argentina themselves have not looked too reliable in a defensive capacity and they look like a side who often feel the occasion too much.
They were far and away the better side against Australia last time out, but still conceded and only a last-gasp save from Emi Martinez prevented it going to extra time.
It’s clear that both of these sides’ strengths are in the attacking department, whereas both look less than convincing at the back. This one could turn out to be a fairly end-to-end game with a 'we’ll score more than you' feel to it.
That’s the way it looks as though it will play out and as a result, the standout pick here is to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.
Score prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Argentina (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
