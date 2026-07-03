The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for England's World Cup round-of-16 tie with Mexico.
- Selection of available prices: 33/1 (bet365), 20/1 (Sky Bet) - check individual bookmaker terms for settlement rules e.g. Super Sub and Includes Extra Time
Odds correct 15:55 BST (3/7/26)
HARRY KANE has dragged England to this point by scoring five of their eight goals, averaging 4.58 shots and 2.29 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90.
He is also averaging 1.58 FOULS WON per 90. Against a physical Mexico team who will want to restrict his influence, Kane should make the 2+ line.
JUDE BELLINGHAM hasn't been far behind in terms of influence, scoring twice (2.58 shots, 1.72 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90) and rarely being out of the action.
NICO O'REILLY has been knocking on the door all tournament, but still hasn't managed to score.
The left-back is averaging 1.84 shots per 90, registering 1+ SHOTS in all four games, something his new Manchester City team-mate ELLIOT ANDERSON (1.86 shots per 90) has also managed.
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