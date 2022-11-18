Sporting Life
Mexico v Poland

Mexico v Poland tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:56 · FRI November 18, 2022

Mexico meet Poland in a game that could go a long way in deciding who progresses from Group C. Tom Carnduff has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Mexico v Poland

2pts Mexico to take the most corners at 20/23 (BetVictor)

An intriguing tie from Group C with both Mexico and Poland heading into the tournament with major questions surrounding their potential to progress beyond the group stage.

It will be one of these teams who reaches the round of 16, with Argentina likely to win the group and Saudi Arabia set to finish last. The prices show how uncertain the bookmakers are on which way this one will go.

Mexico are favoured in the qualifying odds, and a result here will go a long way to achieving that. It may be the first contest of three for the teams, but it's the one most likely to decide who goes through as runners-up.

Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BBC One

Mexico 7/4 | Draw 2/1 | Poland 7/4

While Mexico finished runners-up to Canada in CONCACAF qualifying, it was their inability to convert chances that ultimately cost them top spot.

Not necessarily a bad thing when we consider Canada are now in a group with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, but an issue that they have seemingly struggled to address.

Under 2.5 goals sits at a best price of 4/7, which highlights what sort of contest this should be. Raúl Jiménez has struggled for both regular minutes and goals over the past year.

Poland possess Robert Lewandowski, but his showings for his country don't match that of his club. He scored just once in five Nations League outings in their most recent campaign.

Instead, we're going into the stats-based markets and taking the 20/23 best price on MEXICO TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS in the match.

While finishing chances has been problematic for El Tri, creating them hasn't. That has led to set-piece opportunities - five of their last seven have seen them take at least five corners.

It means they have also had this selection win in six of their last seven outings, with the record standing at seven of their last ten.

Poland's Nations League campaign ended as expected with defeats to Belgium and the Netherlands but they did beat Wales. However, both of those games saw the opposition take more corners.

In what is an open contest, taking the team with a strong track record in this area provides the most appeal.

Mexico v Poland best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Mexico to take the most corners at 20/23 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Mexico 0-0 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1140 GMT (18/11/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS