Manchester United vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This is a pretty big game in the league phase of the Europa League, as well as it being an England vs Scotland clash. United are seventh in the league standings on 12 points, with Rangers a place and a point behind. Victory for either will all-but cement a top-eight spot and avoid an additional two-legged knockout round.

There are major question marks around both sides heading into Thursday, with Ruben Amorim labelling his team "the worst in United in history" and Rangers winless in four away league matches. That run has contributed to Philippe Clement's team falling 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, leaving this as one of only two remaining trophies they can realistically win having already been beaten to the League Cup by their Old Firm rivals.

Both need a deep European run then, especially United given that winning this competition is perhaps their best hope of qualifying for Europe next season. It could make for a very open encounter, between two teams desperate for three points.

What are the best bets?

I won't be alone in thinking United are way too short at 1/2. After the highs of drawing at Anfield in the league and winning on penalties at Arsenal in the FA Cup they appear to have returned to their previous form, with signs that may in fact be getting worst. Their performances against Southampton and Brighton were borderline embarrassing and just hammered home that this version of Manchester United is a bottom-half Premier League team. Maybe Rangers are the equivalent of that too, and if they are, then United should be closer to even money. All in all, Amorim's side have won just one of their last eight fixtures - and that was scraped against the worst team in the Premier League. Across that sequence of matches, United have allowed a whopping 1.74 xGA per game. In their four home matches in that time that figure stands at 1.76. "We talk all the time about how difficult it is to play at Old Trafford. How can it be that Man Utd has difficulties to play at home?" In fairness Bruno, United have difficulties playing everywhere and anywhere at the moment. So, it's going to be some pro-Rangers bets for me in this one, starting with an angle Jimmy the Punt successfully highlighted ahead the Gers' match against Tottenham - another struggling member of the Premier League's 'big six'. VACLAV CERNY is a shot machine, and his price of 19/20 to register 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks massive, with the same bet 1/2 in places. CLICK HERE to back Vaclav Cerny 2+ total shots with Sky Bet Across his 25 starts in all competitions, the Czechia international has hit the required two shots 21 times, averaging a whopping 3.6 shots per 90.

In Europe he's averaged 4.63 shots per 90, with this bet landing in five of six Europa League outings. In fact, given his average and the fact that he has fired 3+ TOTAL SHOTS in five of six as well, we'll nudge the line up too. CLICK HERE to back Vaclav Cerny 3+ total shots with Sky Bet Across all competitions this bet has landed in 17 of his 25 starts so it's well worth chancing against a vulnerable United defence. And I'm not finished. Not to get too greedy, but I think it's worth backing 4+ TOTAL SHOTS as well at 7/1. CLICK HERE to back Vaclav Cerny 4+ total shots with Sky Bet It's a bet that's landed in 10 of his 25 starts this season and in four of his six Champions League contests, firing four at Malmo, four at home to Lyon, five at home to FCSB (Steaua Bucharest) and five at home to Tottenham.

Team news United remain without the injured Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, while Marcus Rashford continues to be ostracised, not featuring in the Red Devils' last nine matches. Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund were left out of the starting XI at the weekend and both could be recalled here, which could lead to Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee dropping to the bench.

Rangers have a lengthy injury list of their own, with Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Oscar Cortes, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Tom Lawrence all out, and Mohamed Diomande is suspended. New Gers signing Rafael Fernandes is ineligible. Hamza Igamane has scored four goals in his last four Europa League games and could get a start ahead of Cyriel Dessers.