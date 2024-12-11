Rangers vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 10/1 Vaclav Cerny to score anytime

Thursday’s cynosure comes at Ibrox where Rangers take on Tottenham in the battle of Britain. Ange Postecoglou is becoming a polarising figure for Spurs fans amidst his sides Jekyll and Hyde form. Tottenham have not won since inflicting Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever home defeat, taking two points from the last 12 on offer. Postecoglou’s Celtic ties won’t endear him to the home faithful in Glasgow but his familiarity with Thursday’s opponents could help get his side out of their slump. In two seasons north of the border, Postecoglou pipped Rangers to the title twice and won six Old Firm meetings. Like Tottenham, Rangers are all but out of the title race meaning both clubs best chance of salvaging the season lies in the Europa League and the hosts have been turning it on on a Thursday evening. Ten points from five games means Philippe Clement’s men start the evening level on points with Spurs, ahead of them on goal-different. Expect a raucous evening in Scotland in a game that looks impossible to call.

Team news Rabbi Matondo returned to training but is unlikely to be forced straight back into the starting line up. Tom Lawrence also has an outside change of featuring for the hosts. Tottenham rushed both Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero back for the Chelsea defeat at the weekend and it backfired spectacularly as both were forced off early leaving the pair doubts on Thursday. Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray look the most likely to slot into the heart of an injury ravaged central defence with Ben Davies nursing a hamstring strain. Rodrigo Bentancur should start at the base of midfield as his suspension only applies domestically. With Yves Bissouma also suspended for the weekend's trip to Southampton, he could also start in the middle of the park, although James Maddison might be preferred.

Predicted line-ups Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Hagi; Cerny, Diomande, Igamane; Danilo Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentacur, Maddison; Kulusvski, Lankshear, Werner