Yikes, the P/L makes for grim reading.

It was dealt a devastating blow last weekend. Six swings, six misses and 8.5pts lost but almost every punt had it's foibles.

Femi Seriki was touted to score for Sheffield United in their game against Coventry because of his impressive offensive output. He got an assist. Right lines, wrong bet.

16/1 goalscorer Mickey Demetriou failed to net against Port Vale but then scored in the following game in midweek. Sickening.

Crawley scored four times at Rotherham without reply, costing Steve Evans his job and the both teams to score bet. The Millers hit the woodwork twice though.

League One top goalscorer Richard Kone failed to score from three shots. No complaints there or from Elland Road, where Leeds were touted to win to nil and drew 2-2.

The Leeds result was very conflicting for me because it knocked me out of a last man standing competition but moved Sheffield United top of the league. I did happen to be at in-laws (Leeds fans) for the closing stages of the game. Every cloud.

Overall though, I felt diddled by the betting gods last time out. I hope they make it up to me this weekend where there are some cracking prices, kicking off in a top of the table clash in the fourth tier.