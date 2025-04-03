- Jimmy's Punt: Staked: 289.4pts | Returned: 293.22pts | P/L: +3.82pts | ROI: 1%
Football betting tips: Saturday best bets
2pts Port Vale to beat Walsall (12:30) at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Betfred)
2pts Crawley to beat Stevenage (15:00) at 4/1 (Coral)
1pt Crewe +0.75 Asian handicap vs Bradford (15:00) at 9/10 (bet365)
More bets might follow here...
Yikes, the P/L makes for grim reading.
It was dealt a devastating blow last weekend. Six swings, six misses and 8.5pts lost but almost every punt had it's foibles.
Femi Seriki was touted to score for Sheffield United in their game against Coventry because of his impressive offensive output. He got an assist. Right lines, wrong bet.
16/1 goalscorer Mickey Demetriou failed to net against Port Vale but then scored in the following game in midweek. Sickening.
Crawley scored four times at Rotherham without reply, costing Steve Evans his job and the both teams to score bet. The Millers hit the woodwork twice though.
League One top goalscorer Richard Kone failed to score from three shots. No complaints there or from Elland Road, where Leeds were touted to win to nil and drew 2-2.
The Leeds result was very conflicting for me because it knocked me out of a last man standing competition but moved Sheffield United top of the league. I did happen to be at in-laws (Leeds fans) for the closing stages of the game. Every cloud.
Overall though, I felt diddled by the betting gods last time out. I hope they make it up to me this weekend where there are some cracking prices, kicking off in a top of the table clash in the fourth tier.
Walsall vs Port Vale
- Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 21/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 12/5
At this crucial stage in the League Two season, PORT VALE have hit form at the perfect time, especially as none of their promotion rivals are winning consistently.
Darren Moore’s side have taken 12 points from the last 15 on offer, the most of any club in the top seven.
Opponents Walsall have struggled since Nathan Lowe was recalled by Championship side Stoke.
It seems almost too obvious to mention but without their top goalscorer, the Saddlers have fallen off completely.
They have taken 17 points in the 16 games since he returned to Stoke (17th most) and have only won three games over that period, with the last coming at the end of January some eight games ago.
At the prices available, backing the visitors TO WIN certainly appeals.
Stevenage vs Crawley
- Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday
- Home 4/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 18/5
CRAWLEY’s price TO WIN at Stevenage is shortening but I still think it is too big.
Since Scott Lindsey’s return, Crawley have cut the gap to League One safety in half from 12 to six points. It’s seems as though no one has told Lindsey he was inheriting a side destined for the drop, and with 18 points still up for grabs, they might just do the unthinkable.
Crawley have taken six points from three games under Lindsey, scoring eight times and keeping two clean sheets.
Next up are Stevenage and it looks like the ideal time to play them.
The hosts are mathematically safe and 1,500/1 to make a late play off charge. Essentially, Boro have nothing to play for and their results show it.
They have lost their last two games without scoring, not won in five and only won twice across their 12 fixtures.
Bradford vs Crewe
- Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday
- Home 4/6 | Draw 12/5 | Away 15/4
Moving back down into League Two, Bradford host CREWE in a massive game at the summit of the fourth division, and the visitors are a big price.
In their 4-1 victory over Colchester, the Bantams went off at 11/10. They were a little over 4/5 in the 3-1 win over Grimsby, 20/21 in the win over Chesterfield, 13/10 against Port Vale, 20/21 against Barrow and 13/8 against Doncaster. You get the gist.
On Saturday, they are 4/6 with Sky Bet to beat the Railwaymen and I cannot fathom why the market holds the hosts in such high regard.
Crewe’s record against the top seven is good as well (W3 D7 L2), drawing in all four of their trips to the current top five.
Although their price to win is large, I think backing them +0.75 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the way to play this.
Margins are razor thin at the top of the fourth tier and this way, we have the added security of half our stake back if Bradford win by a goal. Although it is worth noting, the reverse ended 1-1.
Odds correct at 1810 GMT (03/04/25)
