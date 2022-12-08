Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates after victory over Croatia

Luis Enrique leaves role as Spain manager after World Cup last-16 defeat

By Sporting Life
14:56 · THU December 08, 2022

Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain manager following their shock last-16 defeat by Morocco at the World Cup.

Spain were beaten on penalties on Tuesday after the match ended goalless after extra time.

Having started the tournament with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica they drew 1-1 with Germany and were surprisingly beaten 2-1 Japan to finish as Group E runners-up before being dumped out by Morocco.

“The sporting management of the RFEF has handed to the president a report in which it is determined a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work of Luis Enrique and his coaches," a Spanish Football Federation statement read.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects.”

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS