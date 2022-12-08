Spain were beaten on penalties on Tuesday after the match ended goalless after extra time.

Having started the tournament with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica they drew 1-1 with Germany and were surprisingly beaten 2-1 Japan to finish as Group E runners-up before being dumped out by Morocco.

“The sporting management of the RFEF has handed to the president a report in which it is determined a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work of Luis Enrique and his coaches," a Spanish Football Federation statement read.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects.”

