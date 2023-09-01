Sporting Life
Matty Cash in action for Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:04 · FRI September 01, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Matty Cash to score anytime at 19/2 (Unibet)

0.5pts Lucas Digne to score anytime at 22/1 (Unibet)

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

Home 4/6 | Draw 10/3 | Away 7/2

For me, this clash is the cynosure of Premier League matchday four.

Stubborn Unai Emery takes his high line to Anfield to take on a chaotic Liverpool side.

Both teams to score is priced at 2/5 - implying a 71.4% chance of happening - and with good reason.

Villa’s last 12 games against sides that finished above them in the table have seen an average of 3.66 goals per game.

What are the best bets?

My colleague Tom Carnduff knew it, he was ahead oft he curve.

He touted MATTY CASH to score in Villa’s 4-0 win over Everton. An audacious pick considering the full back had only scored three in his last 43 appearances for the club.

In typical tipping fashion, Cash did not score in the Everton game but bagged a brace the following week at Turf Moor and scored from the bench in Villa’s 3-0 win over Hibernian. Taking his total to three in two matches.

The Polish right back had six shots against Burnley and two against Newcastle, and he should continue to be an outlet for the Villans, particularly on the counter, so his purple patch may continue at Anfield.

His price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Cash

I also like the price of Cash’s opposite full back, LUCAS DIGNE, TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The Frenchman is not famed for his offensive exploits as his career goals per 90 average of 0.05 shows.

Using that figure as a foundation though, the 24/1 about him to score is still too large.

Lucas Digne can have an impact at Anfield
Lucas Digne can have an impact at Anfield

Matchday one showcased Trent Alexander-Arnold’s much discussed hybrid role leaves him vulnerable in transition.

Liverpool’s full back was constantly out of position leaving acres of space for Ben Chilwell. Chilwell grabbed an assist, took a shot and had a goal-disallowed but anyone watching the game will know that does not tell the whole story as Chelsea’s full back constantly found himself in great position.

Anthony Gordon, albeit in a more advanced position to what Digne will be playing, also gave Alexander-Arnold a torrid time. Gordon scored the opener, had four shots and should have drawn a red card from his former Merseyside rival.

BuildABet @ 160/1

  • Matty Cash to score anytime
  • Lucas Digne to score anytime
  • Both teams to score

Each of Liverpool's opening three league games have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE click.

The Reds have been in formidable form since last March, no top flight sides has score more then them since then (43).

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-3 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 28/1)

Team news

Van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk getting sent off against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest with regards to Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan’s match winning brace at St James’ Park may not be enough to see him dislodge Cody Gakpo upfront.

Elsewhere for The Reds captain Virgil van Dijk is unavailable due to suspension which should see Joe Gomez slot into the heart of defence.

After a convincing win in the first leg against Hibernian in Europa League Conference qualification, Unai Emery was given the luxury to rotate for the second leg on Thursday evening, which he did.

The Spanish supremo could field the same outfielders that beat Burnley 3-1 last weekend which would see John McGinn and Moussa Diaby supporting Ollie Watkins in attack.

Villa are hopeful Emi Martinez can return in goal, the World Cup winner was withdrawn at half time of the first leg with Hibs. Robin Olsen started at Burnley and should continue if Martinez is absent.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Roberston; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Aston Villa: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins

Match facts

  • Liverpool have only failed to win two of their last 11 games with Aston Villa, the infamous 7-2 defeat at Villa Park in 2020 and a 1-1 draw in this exact fixture last season being the only two exceptions.
  • Only Man Utd (12) and Chelsea (7) have won more Premier League away games at Anfield then Aston Villa (6), Villa are winless in their last five though.
  • Liverpool have scored in 16 of their last 18 games, no side has scored more than them since the start of March (43).
  • Matty Cash’s second goal at Turf Moor ended a move of 19 passes, the longest Aston Villa sequence leading to a goal in the Premier League since records began (2006/07).

Odds correct at 1200 BST (01/09/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS