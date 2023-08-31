Aston Villa ease into UEFA Conference League group stage after brushing aside Hibernian

Aston Villa earned themselves a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage by dismissing Hibernian with ease, winning 3-0 in the second leg and 8-0 on aggregate.
Unai Emery's side dominated the tie and showed their superiority over managerless Hibernian in the first half at Villa Park with Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey getting on the scoresheet.
Matty Cash, who came on as a substitute, struck his third goal in two games just after the break to add to the Scottish side's misery.
Villa will learn who they face in the group stage when the draw is made in Monaco on Friday.
Aberdeen will play in the group stage of the Europa Conference League after a 3-1 home loss to BK Hacken in the Europa League play-offs, defeated 5-3 on aggregate.
Hearts’ hopes of playing in the UECL ended with a 4-0 thrashing to PAOK in Greece, however. They were defeated 6-1 on aggregate in the play-offs.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.