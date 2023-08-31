Aston Villa ease into UEFA Conference League group stage after brushing aside Hibernian

Unai Emery's side dominated the tie and showed their superiority over managerless Hibernian in the first half at Villa Park with Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey getting on the scoresheet.

Matty Cash, who came on as a substitute, struck his third goal in two games just after the break to add to the Scottish side's misery.

Villa will learn who they face in the group stage when the draw is made in Monaco on Friday.