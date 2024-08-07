Liverpool identify Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi as transfer target

Euro 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a main transfer target for Arne Slot's Liverpool side ahead of new season.

Multiple reports have indicated that the 25-year-old is the Reds' number one target to fill the defensive midfielder role. The Real Sociedad man is reported to have a release clause of £51million and has drawn comparisons with Spain legends Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso. Zubimendi played 31 times for the club last season and has earned ten caps for Spain's national side. Four of those came as he was part of Luis De La Fuente's squad which won the 2024 European Championship, beating England 2-0 in the final.

Japan international Wataru Endo had been filling the role last season after signing from Stuttgart late in the summer transfer window. But the 31-year-old was believed to be seen as a short-term solution with Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister deployed in the number six role while Endo was injured. The Reds look short in midfield despite last summer's attempted rebuild with veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara choosing to hang up his boots and join Hansi Flick's coaching team at Barcelona.

🚨🔴 Liverpool are exploring move for Martin Zubimendi as new midfielder, as there’s €60m release clause into his contract.



Talks will follow between clubs and on player side. pic.twitter.com/4poac9d5rC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2024

Any move for Zubimendi would be the first signing of the summer for both Liverpool and new sporting director Richard Hughes. Last month, Hughes said that July would be quiet for transfers due to ongoing international tournaments but August would see transfer activity for the Anfield outfit reach “a crescendo”.