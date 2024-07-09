Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara announces retirement from football

The 33-year-old became a free agent following the expiration of his Anfield contract after the 2023-24 Premier League season and has decided to hang up his boots rather than seek out a new employer.

The ex-Spain international, who won 46 caps, took to X to announce the decision he came to after four injury-plagued years with the Reds.

He wrote: “I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon, Thiago.”