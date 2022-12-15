Didier Deschamps has stated that he "doesn't want to answer" when questioned about Karim Benzema's potential return to the France squad.
The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was named in Les Bleus' initial 26-man group but picked up an injury before the World Cup began.
He was never replaced in the squad though, with Deschamps opting to go with 24 players following another injury to left-back Lucas Hernandez in their opening game.
Reports surfaced on Wednesday stating that Benzema could be fit enough to feature in the final against Argentina - with France's victory over Morocco securing their spot in the showpiece event.
When questioned about this after the game, Deschamps refused to confirm or deny the striker's potential involvement.
"I don't really want to answer that question," he told the media, moments after letting out a visible sigh as the translation was made through an earpiece.
Whether or not the France boss doesn't want the focus to be on the forward or that he was indeed planning to utilise him remains a mystery, but it is set to be a discussion point leading into Sunday's contest.
Injury has disrupted Karim Benzema's season so far, but he has scored five goals in 11 La Liga and Champions League appearances for Real Madrid.
The World Cup final takes place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.