The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was named in Les Bleus' initial 26-man group but picked up an injury before the World Cup began.

He was never replaced in the squad though, with Deschamps opting to go with 24 players following another injury to left-back Lucas Hernandez in their opening game.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday stating that Benzema could be fit enough to feature in the final against Argentina - with France's victory over Morocco securing their spot in the showpiece event.