Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp dismisses Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad transfer talk

By Tom Carnduff
11:04 · FRI August 25, 2023

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia.

It comes after reports on Thursday claimed that Al-Ittihad had renewed their strong interest in the forward.

They've already taken Fabinho from Liverpool this summer, while Jordan Henderson followed him to the Saudi Pro League as he joined Al-Ettifaq.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle, Klopp revealed that they have had no contact from any Saudi club.

"It’s always a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about at the moment," he stated.

"We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be.

"There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.

"My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no."

Salah has scored 187 goals in 308 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017 - 140 of those have come in the Premier League.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 7, a week after the Premier League's deadline of September 1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

