Football betting tips: EFL Thursday 20:00 1pt Yousef Salech to score anytime in Port Vale vs Cardiff at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Friday 20:00 0.5pt Leif Davis 1+ assist in Birmingham vs Ipswich at 4/1 (bet365) More bets to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

There was no column last weekend because I was sick. Apologies. To be honest though, I don’t know if I was exactly champing at the bit for the new season. It might have been the fever but it’s been a long, lovely summer and with no football, I’ve had no responsibilities. A concoction of circumstances that have turned me ever so slightly feral, and the thought of getting stuck into a new campaign with the scars from the last one still very raw didn’t appeal. Then, Luton against Wimbledon charmed the pants off me. What a game under the lights. And across the weekend I realised I’d not lost interest in football, I’d just missed it and I hadn’t gambled in months. "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in". [Gesticulates in Italian]. Reinvigorated, I’ve spent the week getting my teeth stuck into the EFL and remembered all the fun you can have. This weekend gets underway with Thursday and Friday night EFL games, with the latter a cracking looking clash at St. Andrews between a well-backed Birmingham side and the pre-season title favourites Ipswich. Saturday’s bets will follow in due course and this article will be updated with them.

Port Vale’s campaign got off to a disappointing start against Rotherham. They ended the first half a man and two goals down and although the second half was better, it was too late. Darren Moore must shoulder the majority of the blame. Despite ending last season playing two up top, he went for a front three at the weekend which left his side a man light in midfield and they got overrun. Although Moore did fix it after the interval, he cannot afford to mess about against Cardiff because they are a level above Rotherham, more than capable of ripping Vale to pieces if given chance..

Birmingham vs Ipswich Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Friday night under the lights on the tele. Championship football I’ve missed you and what a corker to kick off the season. Two new-boys entering the division through different doors square off in the Midlands. Birmingham, buoyed by a record-breaking League One title, host ante-post title favourites Ipswich in a game where I’d be leaning towards the visitors. I haven’t got anything against Birmingham. I swear. I didn’t like how short they were last season in League One and I was made to look like a fool. I cannot help feeling they have been significantly overestimated this season though. Duffman has them sixth in his 24/1, Joe was saying he wouldn’t be surprised if they went up automatically on This Week's EFL and Gab believes they will go up - although he is a Blues fan. Championship 24-1 preview There is a lot to like about them. They really are a club on the up. Chris Davies' side passed their way to a record points tally last term in his maiden job, while St. Andrew’s has sold out as the club has again invested in the squad this summer. For me though, the Championship is another kettle of fish and cliched as it may be, they’re not the big fish anymore - (I like fish). They’ll be pitting their wits against some big clubs backed by the wealth of parachute payments, one of which they face on Friday, all with a squad I just don’t think is good enough for the top two.

As for the Tractor Boys, Kieran McKenna could look to the blueprint of Ipswich’s promotion from the 2023/24 season. At home they were gung-ho and on the road they were tough to beat. No side took more points on their own patch that season (54) and no team lost fewer games away from home (5). What was particularly striking though was the difference in goals per game. Games at Portman Road averaged 3.96 goals and on their travels the games averaged 2.56. Although I want to, I just can’t pull the trigger on something pro-Ipswich in the traditional markets, not on Birmingham’s big day back in the division. LEIF DAVIS’ price for 1+ ASSIST is worth a look at 4/1 though. CLICK HERE to bet on Birmingham vs Ipswich with Sky Bet Davis set up 18 goals the last time he was at this level, and he managed 14 in the season before in League One, and with a career assists per 90 rate of 0.36, bet365’s quote on Friday is a lovely slice of value.