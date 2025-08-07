Menu icon
CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

EFL Championship preview, predictions and best bets

By This Week's Acca
Football
Thu August 07, 2025 · 2h ago

A week on from League One and League Two getting the Sky Bet EFL season under way for 2025/26, the Championship follows this weekend. Our team have previewed the season and given their verdicts, predicting the title winner and top scorer in each division while also picking out a dark horse and player to watch.

Tom and Joe previewed the second tier season, which is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The division has been covered in greater depth through team-by-team verdicts, as well as outright columns all of which can be found below:

Championship predictions and verdicts

CHAMPIONSHIP SELECTIONS

With five of the last six favourites winning the Championship it's no surprise IPSWICH are well liked by our team, with there fairly round agreement that they and SOUTHAMPTON will be too good for the rest of the second tier.

BIRMINGHAM are the side generally considered to have the best chance of upsetting the top two, and achieving back-to-back promotions.

When it came to dark horses, NORWICH are tipped to thrive under new boss Liam Manning.

There was no agreement on top scorers though, with five different names mentioned by our panellists.

Odds correct at 1100 BST (7/8/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

