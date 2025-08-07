EFL Championship preview, predictions and best bets

A week on from League One and League Two getting the Sky Bet EFL season under way for 2025/26, the Championship follows this weekend. Our team have previewed the season and given their verdicts, predicting the title winner and top scorer in each division while also picking out a dark horse and player to watch.

Championship predictions and verdicts

With five of the last six favourites winning the Championship it's no surprise IPSWICH are well liked by our team, with there fairly round agreement that they and SOUTHAMPTON will be too good for the rest of the second tier. BIRMINGHAM are the side generally considered to have the best chance of upsetting the top two, and achieving back-to-back promotions.

Championship 25/26 predictions: Who’s going up? ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/VDLf5nMVJk — Sporting Life FC (@SportingLifeFC) August 6, 2025