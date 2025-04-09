Birmingham promoted to Sky Bet Championship with six games remaining

Birmingham have been promoted to the Sky Bet Championship with six games remaining in their season.
Chris Davies' side secured a 2-1 victory over Peterborough on Tuesday night, with goals from Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Alfie May giving them the required three points.
Birmingham top the Sky Bet League One table and now hold an unassailable 17-point lead of Wycombe in third.
They are also 14 points clear of second-placed Wrexham with the EFL Trophy final to come on Sunday - that sees them facing Peterborough again.
The Blues were relegated on the final day of the Championship last season but a summer of significant spending and impressive recruitment led to them dominating the third tier.
"They've been amazing," head coach Davies told Sky Sports.
"We've put a team together from scratch, really - there were six or seven who stayed, but there were 17 new players.
"Whether we win, lose or draw, you'll always see a team that's fighting and that's what the fans ultimately want from their club and we've got that from this group of players.
"They've been exceptional because, don't forget, every single game this season, home or away, they've been expected to win.
"There's no team in the land that has had to deal with that every single week, we have and they've dealt with that brilliantly."
At current rate, Birmingham could secure 110 points, although they need just nine more to break Wolves' record of 103 set in the 2013/14 season.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.