Football betting tips: Saturday best bets Saturday (12:30) 2pts Under 2.5 goals in Chelsea vs Everton at 10/11 (bet365) 0.25pt No first goalscorer in Chelsea vs Everton at 11/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday (15:00) 1pt Josh Sargent to score anytime in Middlesbrough vs Norwich at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Josh Sargent to score 2+ goals at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Josh Sargent to score 3+ goals at 175/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Mustapha Bundu to score anytime in Preston vs Plymouth at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday (17:30) 0.5pt Wrexham to win and Arthur Okonkwo to be carded at 22/1 (bet365) 1pt Wrexham double chance and Arthur Okonkwo to be carded at 12/1 (bet365) 1pt Charlton to win and Will Mannion to be carded at 28/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Charlton double chance and Will Mannion to be carded at 14/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Easter weekend was good for punting, terrible for my achy-breaky Blades heart. The scenes at Turf Moor and Elland Road on Easter Monday were brutal and the thought of another play-off campaign scares the life out of me. For those unaware, this will be Sheffield United’s 10th attempt; we have failed nine times and lost in the final on four separate occasions. I was relieved to see Chris Wilder deal with the disappointing end to the season with a touch of class and inspired by his optimism for the play-offs. I still can’t quite get to grips with the fact we were two points off Leeds on Friday evening and have ended up eight points in their wake. That's the Championship though. Get over it, the show goes on and what a weekend of football we have in store. The slate looks tricky, I have steered well clear of the 1x2 and got a little creative starting with a rare foray into Jake’s patch: the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Although their last two league games have gone overs, the previous four went unders, finishing either 1-0 or 0-0. The run started after their 4-0 win over Southampton and ended with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich. Chelsea beat Fulham 2-1 in the league game since but there was a total xG generated of 1.15. Make of that what you will. As for Everton, each of their last seven games have seen this bet click and nine of 14 since David Moyes returned to Goodison. It landed in Everton's defeat against Manchester City, the draw with Arsenal and loss at Anfield. Moyes has a knack of frustrating the big boys. At 11/1, backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER is also worth a punt. CLICK HERE to back No first goalscorer with Sky Bet Across the whole campaign, stretching back to Sean Dyche’s days, 15% of Everton’s games have ended 0-0 and six of their seven trips to top-half sides have seen two goals or fewer.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 8/15 | Draw 10/3 | Away 17/4 All is not well at the Riverside. Middlesbrough start the Championship’s penultimate gameweek three points off sixth spot, albeit with a goal difference five better than Coventry, the team they are chasing and (quite wonderfully) play on the final day of the season. Michael Carrick’s side lost five games on the spin at the end of winter. He looked to have steadied the ship by taking 16 points from the next 21 on offer only to hit rocky shores again recently.

Their only win across their last four came via a very dubious penalty at home to basement boys Plymouth. Boro lost to Leeds, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday and despite only conceding five goals across this four-game period, they shipped an xGA of 8.91. This shaking defensive form is what interests me here. Over 2.5 goals is priced at 1/2, a 66.7% chance of at least three goals according to the bookies. With that in mind I have turned to the goalscorer market.

Wrexham vs Charlton Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

Home 6/5 | Draw 21/10 | Away 2/1 This is a massive game in League One’s promotion race and it has top billing: 17:30 live on the tele. Avid punters (to put it nicely) will know the presence of Sky means a rare opportunity to back League One players to be carded. And I am never going to turn a chance like that down. Wrexham are second on 86 points, four ahead of Charlton in fourth. It means a draw will put Wrexham out of Charlton’s reach ahead of the final game. On the other hand, victory for the Addicks would move them to within a point of Wrexham with a game to go. Charlton host survival hopefuls Burton in their final game and Wrexham host nothing to play for Lincoln. Oh the connotations, the sweet, sweet connotations. The type of connotations to make a keeper act up, should his side be on course for the result they desperately require. And coupled with the referee appointment, keeper cards are a must.

Ben Toner has the whistle and in 39 appearances this season, he has carded a whopping 20 keepers. Combining WREXHAM TO WIN and DOUBLE CHANCE alongside their stopper ARTHUR OKONKWO TO BE CARDED are two of four bets. The other two combine both CHARLTON TO WIN and DOUBLE CHANCE alongside their keeper WILL MANNION TO BE CARDED. I’ve had a point on Charlton to win alongside Mannion to be booked because that is the result they need, a point on Wrexham double chance and Okonkwo to be carded for the same reason and half a point on the other outcomes just in case. Usually I nail my colours to the mast and pick a side, not in this game. Lets cover all bases and enjoy the ride.