Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer tips: Joel Piroe can fire Leeds to the Premier League

After nine weeks of Sky Bet Championship action, the odds are the same as they were before a ball was kicked: Leeds remain clear favourites. Daniel Farke's side have lost just one of their nine games so far and could, perhaps should, have had more points considering their performances, which at least provides confidence they can go one step further this season and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League. Only Sunderland (18) and Norwich (16) have scored more than Leeds' 15 goals. Only Middlesbrough (16.69) have created more than Leeds' 15.95 expected goals (xG).

JP's last four shots on target:

⚽ vs Sunderland

⚽ vs Coventry City

⚽ vs Cardiff City

vs Hull City

It's an attack continuing to fire despite the significant summer departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Solid efforts were made to replace them, but it is the form of those who were already at the club that has caught the eye. Wilfried Gnonto has been superb in a new-look Leeds front-line, one that has boosted the goalscoring exploits of JOEL PIROE, a man quickly becoming the Championship equivalent to Jhon Duran. More on that later.

Sky Bet Championship top goalscorers (after GW9) Borja Sainz (Norwich), Josh Maja (West Brom) - 7

Duncan Watmore (Millwall) - 5

Joel Piroe (Leeds), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Tom Cannon (Stoke), Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Mark Harris (Oxford) - 4

Piroe had already established himself as a proven forward at this level during his time with Swansea, but his period at Leeds has led to him being unable to find a settled role within the side. Despite that, he scored 14 times during his debut campaign at Elland Road, one in which he was limited to 30 starts with Patrick Bamford taking the centre-forward spot in the latter stages of the season after returning to fitness.

Piroe's spot to lose now Farke opted for the promising Mateo Joseph as his main striker for the 24/25 season, and while the young Spaniard's performances have been strong, the goals haven't followed in the way many expected. Leeds' most recent match at Sunderland was only Piroe's second start of the season, and his first leading the line. He took full advantage by giving his side a 22nd-minute lead, his fourth goal of the campaign.

It's clear to see he is benefitting from what is now a far more fluid Leeds attack. He was never someone capable of playing as a target man, a solo forward who could hold things up in the way Bamford and Joseph can, but what he does possess is, by far, the best finishing ability of that trio.

Farke's Leeds have adjusted this season. The forward three who operate behind the striker don't really stick to fixed positions - Willy Gnonto has been particularly eye-catching in a more central area.

What that has provided Piroe with is support, with less emphasis on being the most advanced and more freedom to drop deeper and join the build-up. He's a far more effective finisher when crashing the box late into an attack. Crucially he is also someone who does not need many chances. His four goals have come from four shots on target and while some may argue that's unsustainable, there's an argument to be made that it shows his ability to be clinical.

The super sub And that is also where the Duran comparisons come in. Piroe had been establishing himself as Leeds' super sub prior to his start at the Stadium of Light, with the rest of his goals coming as a substitute. He's not necessarily someone brought on to win three points, but to secure them. When Leeds are ahead, naturally gaps will begin to appear as the opposition look to find a way back in. This is when we see the fluent counter attacks which Farke's side execute so well.

It means Piroe has the gaps to work with rather than coming up against a wall of 11 men behind the ball. It also presents the chance to be present in the build-up before arriving late to strike. Farke now has two good options to work with. Joseph when you're expecting teams to sit deeper and Piroe when the game state allows it - there's every chance the latter sees the majority of his goals come away from home. Piroe's been a clinical finisher during his near three-and-a-half years in England but 24/25 has the potential to be his best yet.