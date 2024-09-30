That was a good weekend of football, really.

It was a mixed one for the last edition of the Notebook though. Brighton's problematic high line and Raul Jimenez's fine form were both on display again. But Millwall's George Saville posted his second-lowest amount of shots this season, while Stoke's Million Manhoef didn't have one at all. Sorry lads. This week sees a quick turnaround in fixtures for many, with the Champions League and Europa League returning and a full Sky Bet EFL midweek schedule.

You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to television viewing and some of the points here will be relevant for the next round of fixtures. Only getting to this later in the week? No problem, I've factored that in as well. Here's five things I found interesting from the past few days.

The same old story I suppose I have to mention Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham at some stage, how can you not? But equally, what do you say that hasn't been repeatedly said already? Erik ten Hag under pressure, a United side with no idea and players underperforming despite significant transfer fees. Same old story. The way he sets up his team is genuinely entertaining for the neutral. Tottenham also turning up and deciding they could play a 4-1-5 formation is a good insight into how the opposition view a trip to Old Trafford.

But hey, at least Sir Jim Ratcliffe has fixed everything by making everyone work from the office. I don't follow Portuguese football closely enough to give you an in-depth insight into what challenge awaits United when they face Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, but I think it's fairly obvious to everyone it'll be a tough evening. With Aston Villa next up in the Premier League on Sunday, who possess a far superior manager in Unai Emery, this could be the last week of the Ten Hag era.

Very good, Davis I simply had to use that headline for this section I'm afraid - a lovely line from Marcelo Bielsa during a pre-season game from Leif Davis' time at Leeds.

*Leif Davis puts in the cross for Leeds’ equaliser*



Everyone:pic.twitter.com/q4yaOXTDIN — Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) August 27, 2019

His performance against Aston Villa though - very good indeed. Ipswich's left-back was a huge reason behind their promotion to the top-flight last season. He registered a staggering 18 assists, following up from the 14 in League One the season prior. Davis created seven chances in their 2-2 draw on Sunday - SEVEN! - with at least three coming in two of their three league games before it. It's remarkable really that he only has one assist on his tally.

But Ipswich now have some nice fixtures. They travel to West Ham on Saturday, before hosting Everton and Leicester in two of their three games after the international break. There may be some nice prices available on a Davis goal involvement.

Jack's back It's perhaps gone under the radar a little bit that Jack Grealish has now started three of Manchester City's last five Premier League games. He also played the full 90 of their goalless Champions League draw with Inter. While he was a more regular feature in City's 23/24 European campaign, it's a positive sign when he only started 10 top-flight matches last season.

Brilliant work from Jack Grealish, even better work from Joško Gvardiol 🎯



The defender gives Man City the lead ✨



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fZ0SaRQDLC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 28, 2024

Grealish registered an assist for the goal in their draw with Newcastle on Saturday and could have had more based on his performance. The England international finished the game with five chances created, taking his total for the league campaign up to 11. You can also factor in the four against Inter a couple of weeks ago.

He's definitely worth backing for an assist if starting in their clash with Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, with the same applying to the home contest against Fulham at the weekend.

The super sub Leeds enjoyed a very comfortable win over Coventry at the weekend. Three goals scored, none conceded and a defence that was basically untroubled across the 90 minutes. Daniel Farke's side continue to look fluid in attack. Mateo Joseph has been very impressive as a centre forward even if the high volume of goals hasn't followed. One player to target though - Joel Piroe.

🙌 "Off the bench! Amongst the goals!" pic.twitter.com/qw38SBMdJ3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 28, 2024

He won't start, and given the way this Leeds team is he shouldn't, but there are some good opportunities to back him in certain situations. Farke may have finally found his most effective role. Piroe isn't a player brought on to put you ahead in games, he's there to finish them. He thrives when he isn't faced with a set-up of 11 opponents behind the ball. All three of his goals this season have come as a second-half substitute when Leeds are ahead - two of those when it was only 1-0 as well. Keep an eye on Leeds' scores if you're after some in-play betting. If they're winning and Piroe is brought on, you may get some good value on him striking in the last 15 minutes or so.

Get stuck in! Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle™️ boast two wins from their last three following Friday's success over Luton. Better results than most expected. They were at home but they did come against strong opponents in the Hatters and Sunderland. There is still plenty of room for improvement though.

Oh, what a night! 😍 pic.twitter.com/exvVYzFnQ1 — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) September 27, 2024

Argyle have been leading the way when it comes to tackles though, something to consider when those markets are available in certain games. They returned 32 successful tackles on Friday, with 27 coming in the victory over Sunderland. With both of those ending positively, you wonder if they'll adapt the more 'aggressive' approach in future. Burnley in midweek may be a tricky game to do it but it's worth consideration. If not, there's a home contest with Blackburn at the weekend. Of course, it depends on the markets.