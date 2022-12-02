Topping Group E may be the greatest achievement in Japanese mens football, well, judging by the players and fans reaction you would have to assume so.

Their stalwart in central defence, Maya Yoshida, could not hold back the tears after the final whistle went on Thursday, and some of the Samurai Blue faithful looked to be in physical pain after their spot in the knock-out stages was confirmed.

You can understand the outcry of emotion though.

Japan, who had never previously beaten a World Cup winner, had beaten two in the space of three days.

The odds of 14/1 for them to trump Spain and Germany gave them less then a 7% chance of reaching the helm of their group, but they did precisely this.