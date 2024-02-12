Ivory Coast win AFCON: Land 7/1 winning outright tip

Ivory Coast claimed the AFCON crown with a 2-1 win over Nigeria, landing a 7/1 outright shout for Jake Osgathorpe. It was former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller who scored the winner for his nation in the comeback win, after Franck Kessie equalised early in the second half. The Elephants were by far the better team on the night, capping a roller-coaster ride through the tournament with a title success in front of their own fans. They became the first host nation to lift the trophy since 2006, but it was anything but straightforward. After winning their group opener, Ivory Coast lost to Nigeria before a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Equatorial Guinea, their heaviest ever defeat on home soil.

Ivory Coast players were visibly distraught after losing to Equatorial Guinea