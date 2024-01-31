AFCON 2023 tips: Quarter final fixtures, odds and best bets

Jake (@JAKEOZZ) is +9.1pts in profit across AFCON 2023 so far

Nigeria vs Angola Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 4/6 | Draw 23/10 | Away 19/4 The stars appear to be aligning for Nigeria at AFCON. They are now the tournament favourites, due to performances thus far but also due to the way the draw has panned out, with their route to the final seeing them take on Angola before either Cape Verde and South Africa. It won't matter who makes it to the final on the other side of the draw, if Nigeria get there they will be the favourites. And rightly so. Pre-tournament, I was worried about Super Eagles defence, but they have excelled emphatically in that area. Through four games they have allowed an average of just 0.39 xGA per game, conceding just one Opta-defined 'big chance'.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has been excellent at AFCON

That is an extremely impressive level of process, with the back five deployed by coach José Peseiro working wonders. Their attacking output has been more measured than explosive, but they boast the best individual talent remaining in the competition and should break down Angola here. I like NIGERIA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS in this one. CLICK HERE to back Nigeria to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Angola will be no pushovers, but this is a big step up in opponent compared to what they have faced already, with a poor Algeria side who were brutally eliminated in the group stage arguably the best. They won't get blown out, but I expect their run to end here. Odds correct at 1530 (29/01/24)

DR Congo vs Guinea Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event

Home 7/5 | Draw 15/8 | Away 11/5 This may not be the best game for the neutrals. DR Congo remain winless in 90 minutes at AFCON, drawing all four games yet still find themselves in the quarter finals thanks to a penalty shoot-out win against Egypt in the last round - the Pharaohs exiting the competition without losing a game in 90 minutes. The last 15 minutes of normal time, plus 30 minutes of extra time (45 total) of that game saw a combined total of five shots equating to 0.16 xG, highlighting the dull nature of DR Congo and also just how tight games get in the knockouts of a tournament.

DR Congo celebrate after winning on penalties

Guinea survived a scare against 10-man Equatorial Guinea. The Equatoguineans missed a penalty before Guinea scored a 98th minute winner. Both sides in this game have absolutely favoured a defence-first approach at this competition, and that is unlikely to change as we get closer to the final, meaning a punt on NO FIRST GOALSCORER appeals here. CLICK HERE to back No first goalscorer with Sky Bet DR Congo have conceded three goals at the tournament, but an incredibly low average of 0.49 non-penalty xGA per game. Guinea have also shipped three goals while allowing just 0.67 non-penalty xGA per game. At the other end of the pitch, the pair have struggled, with DR generating just 1.17 and Guinea 0.88 non-penalty xGF per game. Both showed flashes against far inferior opponents (DR Congo 2.54 xG vs Zambia, Guinea 2.21 vs Gambia), but have looked toothless otherwise. Adding all of this together, a low-scoring contest can be expected. Under 1.5 goals is available at 11/8, the draw at 19/10 and either team to win on penalties at 7/2, all which were considered, but given the defensive strengths of both, the stakes of the game and the attacking issues, No first scorer at a slightly bigger price is worth the risk. By taking this instead of Under 0.5 goals, we are covered if the game finishes 1-0 and it's an own goal that's scored. Odds correct at 1415 (01/02/24)