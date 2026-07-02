With lots of talk about Mexico's incredible record at the Azteca ahead of their World Cup meeting with England, we look a little deeper and ask whether it's been exaggerated.

England made hard work of DR Congo, with Harry Kane's late brace edging them through 2-1 and setting up a last-16 tie with Mexico in Mexico City at 01:00 BST on Monday. Much has already been made of the multitude of factors stacked against the Three Lions, with there no escaping Mexico's enormous advantage playing at altitude. All of their games at this World Cup have been played way above sea level, with three at the Azteca (2,200 metres of elevation) and one in Guadalajara (1,670m). In normal circumstances, athletes would spend at least 10 days in that environment to be properly prepared to perform in it, something England could never do. Mexico are not only adjusted to that and have home advantage, but they have had almost a day's extra recovery since beating Ecuador 2-0 and are based where this fixture takes place. England, meanwhile, flew from Atlanta to Kansas City on Wednesday and will then have to travel to Mexico City for Sunday's game, a flight of more than three hours. Everything has been weighted to Mexico's advantage so far this tournament, helping them to maintain a 100% record and avoid conceding a single goal. This is all without mentioning their much-vaunted record at the Azteca.

Are Mexico really unbeatable at the Azteca?

Mexico celebrate Raul Jimenez's goal against Ecuador

Mexico's record at the Azteca is undeniable impressive. They have won 70, drawn 17 and lost twice in 89 competitive games there. In 10 World Cup matches across the 1970, '86 and current tournaments they have never lost. But who have they been playing? Especially in recent years. The nature of CONMEBOL qualifying means it is rare Mexico will ever face a strong opponent at the Azteca. As a co-host for this tournament they were awarded top seeding, before also benefiting from the fortune of a highly favourable draw. South Africa (2-0), Czechia (3-0) and Ecuador (2-0) were all beaten. The latter were the only side ranked in the world's top 25. South Africa (54th) and Czechia (48th) still rank considerably higher than the vast majority of opposition Mexico usually welcome to their high-altitude fortress. The Czechs were the first European side to play at the stadium since 1986. Brazil have not played a competitive match there since 2003. Argentina never have.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be the highest-ranked team to visit the Azteca since 2003

Mexico did not have to qualify for this tournament, but in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup they didn't have it all their own way. Canada, Costa Rica and the USA - hardly heavyweights of the game, but the three highest-ranked teams in North American qualifying alongside Mexico - all left the Azteca with a draw. As did Jamaica as it happens. While there is no disputing their unbeaten record, heading into this tournament their results at the Azteca were more than a little sketchy. Four wins - over Honduras (twice), Panama and El Salvador - and four draws in their previous eight competitive games was nothing to get excited about.

Can England beat Mexico at the Azteca?

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate against DR Congo

England are without doubt at a disadvantage on several levels, with the emotion, altitude and home support all in favour of the co-hosts. Only four of players in Mexico's 26-man squad play in Europe's top five leagues. Their standout player at the World Cup has been 35-year-old striker Raul Jimenez, who will spearhead Wolves' Sky Bet Championship promotion push next season. Their victory over Ecuador in the round of 32 was a first in the knockout stage since last hosting in 1986. Thomas Tuchel's side will be the highest-ranked team to visit the Azteca for a competitive fixture since Brazil in 2003. Taking all of the extra factors into play this is still a tie England should win.