Iran face USA in a game that will decide who progresses to the round of 16. Tom Carnduff has found value in a goalscorer.

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Christian Pulisic to score anytime at 11/4 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The winner of this game will progress to the round of 16, although Iran have the advantage as victory or a draw will be enough to see them finish above Tuesday's opponents. The USA will consider themselves somewhat unlucky not to have secured all three points against England though, given the overall balance of the game and the opportunities created in the second-half. They are favourites here and an odds-on price to win, which they are more than capable of doing given the match-up.

Scoring goals has been problematic for the United States throughout this tournament, although they came close in their last contest. They know they need to find a way through here, particularly given that Iran have scored twice in both of their games so far - all four being in the latter stages. One positive in the draw with England was the threat provided by CHRISTIAN PULISIC, and there is appeal in taking him ANYTIME GOALSCORER. CLICK HERE to back Christian Pulisic to score anytime with Sky Bet The forward had a total of four shots on Friday, with one effort that struck the bar being the closest that either side went to breaking the deadlock. If the USA are to progress in the tournament, they need their main figure to perform in attack. He has 21 goals in 54 appearances for his country. Alongside that threat from open play, there is also his likely spot at the team's penalty taker, and the increased amount of spot kicks awarded at the tournament only helps this bet.

Iran v USA best bets and score prediction 1pt Christian Pulisic to score anytime at 11/4 (Unibet) Score prediction: Iran 1-2 USA (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1705 GMT (27/11/22)