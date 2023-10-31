How good are Everton becoming under Sean Dyche

The disparity between the top half and the bottom half of the Premier League has never been more evident. Chelsea in 11th are just six points from the relegation zone. Considering their start to the season, there were genuine concerns that Everton would be dragged into a bottom-of-the-barrel scrap. Four defeats in the first five made for an impossibly difficult start to the campaign. Results have picked up since that spell however, the Toffees have three wins in their last five and the mood has improved. It's too early to make a definitive call on where they will finish, but it seems unlikely that they will continue to struggle. Rejuvenated by the return of a number nine and boosted with supply from wide areas, is Sean Dyche recreating Burnley at Goodison Park? The Burnley blueprint The blueprint is already there to see. Dyche's Clarets were famously difficult to play against, in their old-school 4-4-2 structure with target men up top.

Some %s on pressing in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/BHYj6NmG0I — Ninad Barbadikar (@NinadB_06) December 24, 2020

One under-appreciated aspect of their style was the aggression in pressing, almost akin to a front-foot side. So, they weren't the typical low-block side that would sit back and always absorb pressure, and neither are present day Everton. Take their recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, it took them 27 seconds to get their first shot on target, pressing high during an Alisson goal-kick situation.

The first and second lines being so high and aggressive enabled them to pounce on a loose ball before proceeding to cross for a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header on target. The start of the season saw Michael Keane partnering James Tarkowski, leading to a disappointing couple of losses against Fulham and Aston Villa. Something had to change, enter Jarrad Branthwaite. Brilliant Branthwaite The 21-year-old has had a big impact on the way Everton are able to play out from the back because of his two-footed nature. Not only that, his mobility and comfort in defending wide areas means his 6'4 frame is all the more difficult to get past.

Branthwaite has been a revelation for the Toffees.

Just ask Michail Antonio, who felt the full force of the youngster's challenge in the sequence which led to Everton's only goal in the game. No doubt the former Carlisle centre-back will establish himself as a mainstay in the team alongside Tarkowski.

Chance-creation via crossing is still a big feature of Dyche's system and Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison more recently have been crucial in producing value from wide areas. An effective 4-4-2 system relies on partnerships all over the pitch and Dyche certainly has that going at Everton. The numbers that stand out Before we get to Everton's numbers overall, some appreciation has to be expressed for Amadou Onana's performances.

Onana is going to be Everton's next big-money sale.

The Belgian has made himself a fixture in central midfield and it's no surprise to see why. The deceptively quick midfielder has been instrumental as an all-action presence. Here's some of his ranks within the Everton squad: Passes into final third (37) - 1st

Tackles + Interceptions (33) - 2nd

Passes received (358) - 1st

On to Everton then, they are eighth for xGA overall (13.1) at the time of writing, however, what's interesting is that they have conceded the fourth fewest shots on target (35), only behind Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Everton 0 : 1 Arsenal



▪ Penbox shots: 3 - 9

▪ Deep completions: 5 - 14

▪ Buildup completion: 69.6% - 90.3%

▪ PPDA: 18.3 - 6.6

▪ High turnovers: 5 - 4 pic.twitter.com/uObvynBupx — markstats bot (@markstatsbot) September 17, 2023

They are also eighth for high turnovers generated (90) in the Premier League, the aggressive approach in the final third is showing up well in the numbers. Whilst the four defeats in five looks bad from a results standpoint, it is worth noting that they haven't lost any of their games by more than one-goal. The 3-0 win against Bournemouth was a welcome change in patterns at Goodison Park. Only Luton Town (240) have attempted a higher total of crosses than Everton's 197, the Toffees are simply relentless in attacking the penalty area from out wide.

How good can it get? Back to reality, with all the encouraging numbers they have shown so far, the question will inevitably be how good can it get? Well, the next few results should give us a clearer idea. Given the difference in quality between sides content with mid-table spots and those battling for Europe, it seems like 10th-14th would be a good target to aim for this season. Whereas in most seasons it would be deemed mid-table 'mediocrity', this year, the closer you are to the top four, the better it is. Up next for Dyche are Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton, who they famously beat 5-1 last season in a surprise victory for the Toffees. De Zerbi's side have struggled to break down sides that do not engage them higher up the pitch, the 1-1 result against Fulham is the latest evidence of that. Dyche will no doubt take inspiration from those teams and have a cagey plan in store for the Italian tactician.