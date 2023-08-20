Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers fresh injury blow

The 26-year-old, back in Sean Dyche’s team after a carefully managed summer of fitness work, was clearly in discomfort as he was substituted for Arnaut Danjuma. Calvert-Lewin had needed treatment earlier in the half after a heavy collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Both players needed help from their physios after that clash, which occurred as they competed for a dangerous cross by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Calvert-Lewin was able to play on but did not make it to half-time.

He left the pitch clutching a towel to his cheek, waving to the away end before heading down the tunnel.