Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers fresh injury blow

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to the Everton starting line-up lasted just 36 minutes before he was subbed with a cheek injury at Aston Villa.
The 26-year-old, back in Sean Dyche’s team after a carefully managed summer of fitness work, was clearly in discomfort as he was substituted for Arnaut Danjuma. Calvert-Lewin had needed treatment earlier in the half after a heavy collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Both players needed help from their physios after that clash, which occurred as they competed for a dangerous cross by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Calvert-Lewin was able to play on but did not make it to half-time.
He left the pitch clutching a towel to his cheek, waving to the away end before heading down the tunnel.
