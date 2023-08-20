Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers fresh injury blow

Sporting Life
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers a fresh injury blow

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:09 · SUN August 20, 2023

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to the Everton starting line-up lasted just 36 minutes before he was subbed with a cheek injury at Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old, back in Sean Dyche’s team after a carefully managed summer of fitness work, was clearly in discomfort as he was substituted for Arnaut Danjuma. Calvert-Lewin had needed treatment earlier in the half after a heavy collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Both players needed help from their physios after that clash, which occurred as they competed for a dangerous cross by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Calvert-Lewin was able to play on but did not make it to half-time.

He left the pitch clutching a towel to his cheek, waving to the away end before heading down the tunnel.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

