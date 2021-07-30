Jack Grealish next club odds: Man City 8/15 to sign Aston Villa captain

Jack Grealish is now 8/15 to be a Manchester City player by the end of the summer transfer window, as speculation over the Aston Villa captain's future continues to mount.

The price shortened on Thursday night after it was reported that the clubs have opened talks. It is believed they are some way apart in terms of valuation, with City hoping to pay around £75m but Villa demanding a minimum of £100m. Villa recently offered the England midfielder a new deal thought to be worth in excess of £200,000 per week, in an effort to keep him at his boyhood club.

Jack Grealish next club odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 8/15

To stay at Aston Villa - 11/8 Odds correct at 08:00 (30/07/21)

How good is Jack Grealish? The reasons for Pep Guardiola's desire to sign the 25-year-old are obvious, but evidenced by some phenomenal numbers in 2020/21. Prior to an injury-disrupted final couple of months, he was rivalling Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League's most creative player. He finished the season with six goals and 10 assists despite making only 26 appearances.

Will Man City sign Kane and Grealish? Should City fail to get the Grealish deal over the line, it could be another blow to their summer recruitment drive, with their pursuit of England captain Harry Kane so far failing to bear fruit, as Tottenham refuse to sell. What is unclear at the moment is whether the club can afford to sign both - especially if it for a combined £260m. So far, only Bernardo Silva has been strongly linked with a move away from the Etihad to help fund that business. These sagas are given extra focus at a time when rivals Manchester United have had a strong transfer window, with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho already arriving at Old Trafford.