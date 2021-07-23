Harry Kane next club odds: Man City 1/3 to sign Spurs striker for reported £160m

The odds on Harry Kane joining Manchester City were slashed to 4/9 after it was widely reported on Thursday night that the club had agreed a £160m deal with Tottenham.

Kane had been as long as 6/4 with Sky Bet to join City late on Thursday evening, and was odds-on to remain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. But conflicting reports emerged on Friday morning, with some outlets claiming Spurs had "no intention" of selling their star striker. The England captain has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad since the end of last season, even before the Premier League champions saw a £100m bid rejected before Euro 2020. Should a deal go through at the reported price, Kane will become the second-most expensive player in history after Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, and is expected to earn more than £400,000 per week.

After a disappointing 2020/21, Tottenham will not take part in the Champions League for the second successive campaign, and instead will contest the bottom tier, inaugural UEFA Conference League. That lack of top level continental football triggered Kane to openly state that he was considering his future at the club earlier this summer. "There's definitely a conversation to be had with the club," Kane told The Overlap back in June.

Harry Kane discusses his future with Gary Neville | The Overlap Xtra

"It's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman. "As players you don't know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me. He might be thinking, 'If I could get £100m then why not?' I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."