Harry Kane next club odds: Spurs favourites to keep Kane; Manchester City next best

Despite speculation linking Harry Kane with a move away, Tottenham are the odds-on favourites with Sky Bet to keep him at the club.

The striker won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 23 goals from an expected goals (xG) figure of 21.19. He also scored four (4.46 xG) as England made the final of Euro 2020. However, with Tottenham failing to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League, reports emerged at the conclusion of the 20/21 campaign saying that Kane wanted a move away. Manchester City immediately became favourites for his signature - going into 4/5 at one stage - but Spurs' determination to keep him has led to them taking top spot in the market.

Harry Kane next club odds (via Sky Bet) To stay at Tottenham - 4/6

Manchester City - 5/4

Manchester United - 10/1

Chelsea - 22/1

PSG - 28/1

Real Madrid - 28/1 Click here for more

The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that Harry Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to City. However, his club remain adamant that he isn't for sale, with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo stating in his first press conference that he expects Kane to stay. "Kane is Tottenham player, our player, period," he said. "There’s nothing to add. Now is the moment for Harry to recover. When he comes back, we will speak. I’m looking forward to Harry joining the group and us working together."