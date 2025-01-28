Girona vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 13/2 Both teams to score 'no'

Arsenal head to Spain needing a result to guarantee a top eight finish. A point guarantees they avoid the play-off, a victory gives them a chance of leapfrogging Barcelona into second, while even a narrow defeat should still see the Gunners finish in the top eight given their superior goal difference. I suspect Mikel Arteta will have his troops prepared to get the result they need against already eliminated Girona, and he will know that a clean sheet guarantees them safe passage, whether or not the Gunners actually win the match. That looks like the main angle in here given the two sides respective showings throughout this league phase.

What are the best bets? We can get a huge 6/4 about ARSENAL KEEPING A CLEAN SHEET here and that looks a cracking bet. Put simply, Arsenal have conceded the second fewest goals in the league phase, allowing a stingy two across seven matches, while only one team has scored fewer than Girona's four.

The Gunners have kept five clean sheets in seven, while the Spaniards have blanked in five of seven. Dig deeper, and we find that Arsenal have in fact been the best defensive team in the competition according to expected goals, allowing just 0.71 xGA per game.

The Gunners have kept five clean sheets in seven, while the Spaniards have blanked in five of seven. Dig deeper, and we find that Arsenal have in fact been the best defensive team in the competition according to expected goals, allowing just 0.71 xGA per game.

Against sides who were drawn out of pots one and two, Girona have generated just 0.80 xGF per game, failing to score in all of those contests - including against Liverpool in Spain. Taking this bet makes more appeal than backing Arsenal to win nil at a slightly bigger price, with the Gunners also failing to find the net in two of three away UCL matches thus far. They'll head to Spain wanting to keep the game uneventful, keeping a clean sheet and progressing, while conserving energy ahead of a big game against Manchester City at the weekend. With the game likely to be uneventful, I hope, backing against cards could bear fruit also, with UNDER 3.5 CARDS another value bet at 11/8. Arsenal have been a very low-card team throughout the league phase, receiving just 10 yellows in seven games (1.42 per game), while the Gunners have only drawn nine cards (1.29 per game). That totals at a per game average of just 2.71, with this bet landing in five of seven outings. Girona have, admittedly, been at the other end of that scale, with their games averaging 5.57 cards, but two of their last three outings have been much lower than that, and with the league phase petering out for them as an already eliminated team, they could take their foot off the fouling gas.

Throw in a good referee for a a low card game, Italian Marizio Mariani, who has averaged just 3.4 cards per game in European competition this season, and the 11/8 looks large. Those wanting extra security can back Under 4.0 cards at bet365 which gives you your money back if there are exactly four cards in the game, and a winner if there are three or fewer. This wouldn't have lost in any of Arsenal's games in the competition.

As for Girona, they will be without Tottenham Hotspur-owned attacker Bryan Gil who is suspended, while former Manchester United defender Daley Blind is an injury doubt. The Spanish could also to be missing number on goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, though manager Michel was optimistic the former Southampton and Spurs man would be fit for Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, D. Lopez, Juanpe, Frances; Romeu, Herrera; Tsygankov, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Ruiz Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nwaneri, Havertz, Martinelli