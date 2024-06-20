"Trent's had some moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would.

"It's an experiment and we know that we don’t have a natural replacement for a Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying some different things and at the moment, we’re not flowing as we would like, that’s for sure.” Gareth Southgate's view immediately after England's disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second Group C game at Euro 2024. Two matches, and two early substitutions later, the Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment may very well be over.

ENGLAND FANS: You can’t just randomly start Trent at centre-mid for a tournament. He has almost never played there in his career.



SOUTHGATE:pic.twitter.com/Hn9anOEYZ0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2024

England's rather uninspiring start to this tournament has reopened old wounds that I didn't realise were still there. My formative years as an England fan were blighted by the 2002-2006 Sven Goran Eriksson era, when players consistently failed to reproduce club form for their country. Eriksson was never able to create a balanced team, forcing all his stars into an XI and hoping it would work. It was usually utterly painful to watch, just as these two matches have been. Southgate inherited an England team at its lowest ebb in 2016 after 10 years of failure, and a squad of limited ability. It meant expectations, and as a result pressure, was minimal. That is now far from the case. Eriksson never learned from his mistakes in terms of who to drop, or how to get the best from his players. Southgate has at least hinted at acknowledging his mistake of experimenting with an inexperienced central midfielder - who is ill-equipped to play the role - in a major tournament of all places, just because he is world-class right-back.

No player created more chances for England today than Trent Alexander-Arnold 🤯



He came off after 54 minutes... 👀 pic.twitter.com/hnUuiGU1v8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Selected with the aim of helping England control and exert more authority on games, Alexander-Arnold's inclusion has had the opposite effect. Worse than that, perhaps blinded by what he can produce in moments - no player created more chances than he did in England's hard-fought win over Serbia - playing the Liverpool man has helped make things incredibly disjointed. A team previously confident in who they were, produced arguably the most drab, sloppy, lethargic showing of Southgate's major tournament tenure during the draw with Denmark. Outstanding analysis followed from Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards, with most of it bizarrely focused on Harry Kane. Unsurprisingly, Brentford manager Thomas Frank was the only panelist to try and explain the set-up of the team, not Kane, was likely more of an issue; when he was able to squeeze a word in.

Gareth Southgate has previously been criticised for leaving out Phil Foden and Jack Grealish at different times in his England tenure