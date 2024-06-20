Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead after Kyle Walker burst forward to rob the ball off the toe of Victor Kristiansen and cross for Kane to turn home the opener after 18 minutes.

As they did after scoring against Serbia, England dropped back but this time they were punished, in part due to their captain's own own error 15 minutes later.

Kane collected a throw-in in his own half and played a pass straight into the path of Morten Hjulmand, who arrowed home a low strike from 30 yards to level.

Denmark remained in the ascendancy for the remainder of the first half, with Southgate’s side heading in level at 1-1.

Southgate turned to his bench after just nine minutes after the restart as Conor Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold, who struggled again in his new-look role.

Foden then hit the base of the far post as England aimed to spark into life as the hour-mark loomed.

More eye-catching were Southgate’s trio of substitutions with 20 minutes to go as Saka, Kane and Foden were all brought off.

Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins were the inexperienced trio on in their place as Southgate aimed to add more vigour to a tired-looking attack.

The alterations injected more impetus but failed to have the desired effect of finding a winning goal for England, whose fans became more and more vocal about the display as time wore on.

A 1-1 draw ultimately means Southgate’s side are still in the driving seat to qualify, but the all-round performance will leave plenty of questions ahead of the meeting with Slovenia in Cologne next week.