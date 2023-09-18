Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton builds an XI of the stand-out performers from this weekend's action, naming an EFL Team of the Week and picking out a Sporting Life Star.

GK: Louis Jones, Doncaster

Louis Jones is into his his seventh season at Doncaster with only 49 appearances to his name. Behind experienced, reliable number one Ian Lawlor, the goalkeeper has taken every chance he’s had, and produced a man-of-the-match performance at Forest Green to earn Donny a much-needed first win of the campaign.

DF: Charlie Hughes, Wigan

It’s easy to forget Charlie Hughes is just 19 and only broke into Wigan's squad last season. Despite having not played for three weeks he put in a dominant performance in Wigan's 2-1 victory over Cambridge, as well as playing a critical role in both goals. Already club captain, he comes across as a seasoned, experienced defender who's led his team for years – quite how he isn’t in the England youth setup is anyone’s guess.

DF: Shane Duffy, Norwich

Shane Duffy was an impenetrable force at the back for Norwich in their 1-0 victory over Stoke. The Irishman snuffed out numerous attacks for the visitors with crucial interventions and some vital blocks, while organising the rearguard superbly. Many questioned the signing of Duffy, specifically whether his limitations in possession might be a hindrance, and there was scepticism over the Canaries going into the free agent market, but he’s been a fabulous acquisition. David Wagner’s high-intensity style can force opponents into panicked clearances, and that’s where Duffy's dominance comes into its own.

DF: Will Boyle, Wrexham There were concerns over Wrexham defensively at the start of the season, when they conceded 13 goals in their first four games, but it’s looking like the goalkeeping position was a huge factor behind the leaky start as since Ben Foster's retirement they have improved markedly. Phil Parkinson’s side have conceded just two goals in their last four, and Will Boyle has really stood out in defence.

In Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Grimsby, Boyle was a danger from set-pieces, dominant in the box as well as on the ground, and assured in possession, linking up well with wing-back James McClean. All in all, Wrexham’s rearguard is starting to look more like what was expected – and as much as key defender Aaron Hayden’s return from injury has made an enormous difference, Boyle really was excellent last time out.

RWB: Demetri Mitchell, Exeter

After the losses of Josh Key, Archie Collins and Sam Nombe, as well as loanee Jay Stansfield, Exeter will rely on Demetri Mitchell as one of their go-to, proven performers this season. He has delivered, too, starting all eight league games, and in a variety of positions, for a Grecians side that reclaimed status as League One leaders after a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Exeter City's Demetri Mitchell with a beauty of a half-volley! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wLba6r6i2l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 9, 2023

The 26-year-old produced a dynamic, all-action display, causing problems going forward for 60 minutes, before dropping into a deeper role towards the end after Gary Caldwell’s tactical reshuffle and didn’t put a foot wrong with that job either. Multipurpose Mitchell?

CM: Emmanouil Siopis, Cardiff New Cardiff boss Erol Bulut likes his sides to be aggressive, which was how he gained success with Turkish underdogs Alanyaspor. He needed a natural ball-winner in midfield to make his style work so better to bring in the very ball-winner he had in the Super Liga.

Emmanouil Siopis showed exactly why he has earned 26 Greece caps by inspiring Cardiff to a 2-0 derby victory over Swansea, winning every duel he contested. It's no surprise that just three games in he is already a fan favourite.

🌟 CM: Ethan Ampadu, Leeds

Leeds went into Sunday’s trip to Millwall 18th in the Championship with just one league win from their first five. They needed a victory to kick-start their season and got it in emphatic style by winning 3-0. One of the star performers was Ethan Ampadu.

Tirelessly hardworking, he wins his individual battles consistently and retains possession suitably for Daniel Farke’s system. So good was the Wales midfielder on Sunday that he takes the nod as our opening Sporting Life Star of the Week.

CM: George McEachran, Swindon

George McEachran, part of England's 2017 Under-17 World Cup-winning squad, left Chelsea in the summer after 14 years having never played for the first team. The 23 year old is making up for perceived lost time at Swindon and was the best midfielder on the park in their 2-0 win over Walsall. The former England Under-19s international was successful in his ground duels, neat, tidy and inventive in a complete performance.

LWB: Joe Pritchard, Accrington Arguably a top six League One player when fit, Joe Pritchard has been cruelly unlucky with injuries, starting just 21 league games since March 2021. The wing-back had local reporters sobbing proudly into their hankies after the 4-1 victory over Sutton.

The 26 year old spoke candidly about the challenges that came with being away from the pitch and expressed gratitude for the many people at a wonderful community club who have helped him through. Pritchard is just as enchanting on the pitch as he is off it, bringing stunning technique as though he’d never been away. After coming on at half-time he scored once as well as assisting Rosaire Longelo in a stunning display.

FW: Devante Cole, Barnsley

Barnsley were fantastic as a collective last season, coached superbly by Michael Duff, but they didn’t have a clinical goalscorer. The jury remains out on this season's collective, and how well-coached they are, but Devante Cole has eight goals already - just seven shy of his 22/23 total.

Cole netted both goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burton, with the first a 20-yard curler and the second a tap-in from a cut-back. Very much a confidence player, right now he’s brimming. Full of quick, intelligent running, pressing and impressive hold-up play, while scoring all types of goals. The 28-year-old son of former England and Manchester United striker Andrew looks a strong early contender to claim League One’s golden boot.

FW: Louie Barry, Stockport Having been extremely highly-rated at youth level, earning a move to Barcelona from West Brom before returning to the West Midlands with Aston Villa, Louie Barry has taken time to establish himself in the senior game. He enjoyed a positive half-season loan at Swindon in 2021-22, but struggled in loans at Ipswich, MK Dons and Salford.