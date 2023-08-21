Ben Foster announces retirement from professional football

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his immediate retirement from professional football.

It comes four games into the Sky Bet League Two campaign, with Wrexham gaining five points from their opening four games. Speaking to the club's website, Foster stated: "The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire." They've conceded an EFL-high 13 goals so far, although their 13 scored in response is also the most of any side.

"At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club," he continued. "Making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes. "Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart." Foster joined the club in March originally on a deal until the end of the season, although he put pen to paper on a new one-year contract in the summer.

He would help the club win the National League title after a remarkable battle with Notts County, with their 111 points beating the 107 set by the Magpies. Foster also boasts three League Cup medals (two with Manchester United and one with Birmingham) across his career, while also winning the Football League Trophy in his first spell with Wrexham in 2005. The goalkeeper earned eight caps for England at senior level.