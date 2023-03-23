Wrexham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Ben Foster on a deal until the end of the current season.
Foster had announced his retirement in September after turning down an offer to join Newcastle, wanting to focus on spending more time with his family alongside producing content on social media.
The 39-year-old has featured in 524 games across his club career - 390 of which came in the Premier League - while he spent the second-half of the 2004/05 season on loan with Wrexham.
He also secured eight caps for England after being given his debut in February 2007.
During his time at Watford, Foster continued to grow his "The Cycling GK" YouTube channel - which has 1.24million subscribers - while his "Fozcast" podcast has proven to be hugely popular.
Following an injury to regular starter Rob Lainton, Foster has agreed a return to the game with the National League side.
On signing, the goalkeeper told Wrexham's club website: “I’m over the moon. I’ve been at the club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class.
“It’s changed a lot since I was last here, but it’s nice to be back and it’s nice to be back as a player too. It will be interesting to see how my body feels after training today! I’m looking forward to getting started.
“The first time I was here, it was genuinely the springboard to the rest of my career – on the back of the loan move, playing in the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium, I got my move to Manchester United at the start of the next season. It was absolutely bonkers!
“If you’d told me 18 years ago that I’d have gone on to have the career that I have had, I probably wouldn’t have believed you to be honest so I do owe a lot to Wrexham.”
Wrexham - owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - currently side top of the National League table. They are three points clear of Notts County with a game in-hand.