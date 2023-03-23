Foster had announced his retirement in September after turning down an offer to join Newcastle, wanting to focus on spending more time with his family alongside producing content on social media.

The 39-year-old has featured in 524 games across his club career - 390 of which came in the Premier League - while he spent the second-half of the 2004/05 season on loan with Wrexham.

He also secured eight caps for England after being given his debut in February 2007.

During his time at Watford, Foster continued to grow his "The Cycling GK" YouTube channel - which has 1.24million subscribers - while his "Fozcast" podcast has proven to be hugely popular.

Following an injury to regular starter Rob Lainton, Foster has agreed a return to the game with the National League side.