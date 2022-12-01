Poland made it out of their group by the skin on their teeth.

Their most recent game with Argentina was both a great example of their limitations and a glimpse of what to expect for this clash with France as the South American’s and Les Bleus are two teams of a similar ilk.

The Red and Whites goal lived a charmed life against La Albiceleste, with Lionel Scaloni’s side generating an xG of 3.72 from 23 shots and missing six big chances.

Wojciech Szczęsny stopped Messi’s penalty well, then, Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer also scuffed a shot at the end of a trademark, weaving run.

Lautaro Martinez dragged his shot wide after being put clean through, then, Nicolás Tagliafico had a dinked effort headed off the line.

How Poland lost by just two goals beats me, and it was crucial that they did as goal difference proved to be the difference between them and Mexico.

They have a wasteful Mexico to thank, El Tri only managing two goals against Saudi Arabia, and I say only because the Mexican racked up 26 shots, 10 on target, and generated an xG of 3.05!

Czesław Michniewicz set up his side to contain and counter, though they did not do much of the latter as Robert Lewendowksi was isolated.

The Poles were slow and laborious which is why I think this meeting with France will be the end of the road for their WC campaign.