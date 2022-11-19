Sporting Life
Our preview of Croatia v France with best bets
Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup

France striker Karim Benzema ruled out of the World Cup through injury

By Sporting Life
23:07 · SAT November 19, 2022

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants.

Benzema would have been one of the most high-profile players for holders France in Qatar but it was revealed on Saturday evening that he will play no part in the tournament.

A message on the team’s official Twitter feed read: “Karim @Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury. The whole team shares Karim’s disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

France, who could call up a replacement, take on Australia in their opening match on Tuesday before other group games against Denmark and Tunisia.

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

