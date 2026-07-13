France 0-2 Spain: Spain ease past France to book their place in the World Cup final

Spain ease past France 2-0 to book their spot in the World Cup final with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.
The reigning European champions were excellent on the night, dominating the midfield battle and limiting France's star-studded attack to virtually nothing.
Spain started better and dominated proceedings in the first half, ultimately getting ahead through a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal after Lucas Digne volleyed Lamine Yamal in the area.
Les Bleus were blunted in the first 45, with the free-flowing attack led by Kylian Mbappe limited to just two shots equating to 0.04 xG.
It was more of the same in the second half too, as Spain controlled proceedings and again limited France to extremely little while creating the best chance of the half.
Dani Olmo played in Pedro Porro who slotted home to give Spain a 2-0 lead, and La Furia Roja never looked troubled after that.
France huffed and puffed but ran out of ideas very quickly, resorting to pot shots from distance. They mustered just eight shots in the second period when chasing the game, racking up a measly 0.26 xG.
Didier Deschamps' side failed to create an Opta-defined big chance across the 90 minutes in what was comfortably their worst attacking display of the tournament - maybe of the last two years.
The great French coach saw his side exit the tournament with a whimper, and while the third-place-play-off will technically be his final game in charge of Les Bleus, this was the last meaningful one the man who led France to the title in 2018.
Spain move onto the final in New York on Sunday, where they will face England or Argentina.
Luis de la Fuente's side are looking to win the Euros and World Cup back-to-back for the second time in their history after doing so in 2008 and 2010, and they book-ended that successful chapter with the 2012 Euros too.
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