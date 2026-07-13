France 0-2 Spain: Spain ease past France to book their place in the World Cup final

Spain ease past France 2-0 to book their spot in the World Cup final with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.

The reigning European champions were excellent on the night, dominating the midfield battle and limiting France's star-studded attack to virtually nothing. Spain started better and dominated proceedings in the first half, ultimately getting ahead through a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal after Lucas Digne volleyed Lamine Yamal in the area.

Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the spot and Spain lead France! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/pJManVOZf3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 14, 2026

Les Bleus were blunted in the first 45, with the free-flowing attack led by Kylian Mbappe limited to just two shots equating to 0.04 xG. It was more of the same in the second half too, as Spain controlled proceedings and again limited France to extremely little while creating the best chance of the half. Dani Olmo played in Pedro Porro who slotted home to give Spain a 2-0 lead, and La Furia Roja never looked troubled after that. France huffed and puffed but ran out of ideas very quickly, resorting to pot shots from distance. They mustered just eight shots in the second period when chasing the game, racking up a measly 0.26 xG. Didier Deschamps' side failed to create an Opta-defined big chance across the 90 minutes in what was comfortably their worst attacking display of the tournament - maybe of the last two years.