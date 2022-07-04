Women's Euro 2022 gets under way off at a sold-out Old Trafford on Wednesday night as host England take on Austria. Jake Osgathorpe picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros 2pts England to win to nil at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2pts Second half to be highest scoring half at 21/20 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England head into the Euros with a very good chance of winning the whole thing. They have a coach in Sarina Wiegman who won this tournament with the hosting Netherlands in 2017, have a phenomenal crop of players to choose from, home-field advantage throughout the tournament and are carrying some excellent form. The Lionesses won all three warm-up games, including a 5-1 thumping of the reigning champions Netherlands, and are unbeaten in 14 since Wiegman took charge, conceding just three times.

WATCH: England legend Kelly Smith previews Women's Euro 2022

The three goals they have shipped have come against Canada, the Olympic gold winners from 2021, a Germany team who are always one of the top ranked nations and the Dutch. Austria are nowhere near the standard of any of those sides. With that in mind, a Sporting Life special boosted price of 10/11 about ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL with Sky Bet appeals greatly. CLICK HERE to back England to win to nil with Sky Bet England have won 12 of 14 under Wiegman, with 10 of those victories coming with a clean sheet. They can make it 11 here.

Another trend of recent England games has been that the SECOND HALF has seen THE MOST GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Second half to be highest scoring half with Sky Bet This has landed in nine of 14 since the change of manager - a 64% strike rate. That rate increases to nine in 11 if we look at games against non-top-15 teams (82% ~ 1/5), which Austria are, so the odds-against on offer here is too good to turn down. The 21/20 implies a 48.8% chance of landing, which looks way off for this game. England clearly grind their opponents down and strike killer blows in the second period, and that pattern should continue here.

England women v Austria women score prediction and best bet 2pts England to win to nil at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

2pts Second half to be highest scoring half at 21/20 (William Hill) Score prediction: England 3-0 Austria (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1500 BST (04/07/22)