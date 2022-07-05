Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for round one of the group stage, looking at the key battles in the process.

ALSO READ: Kelly Smith's pre-tournament column for the Women's Euros

It’s right now that I want to remind you before a ball has been kicked, it’s a summer tournament and anything can happen; great teams can combust and teams who aren’t supposed to do anything can pull off the greatest of shocks. So, you might find yourself coming back to me on Monday to say, “Sophie, what the hell, you were wrong about ALL EIGHT matches!” to which I’d tell you, a 100% record is never to be sniffed at, but we will at least have a better idea how the tournament will go after the first round of fixtures.

WATCH: England legend Kelly Smith's Women's Euro 2022 preview

Correct Score: England 3-1 Austria (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) BBC One: Wednesday, 20:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group A team guide Opening matches tend to be cagey affairs but that may not be the case here given what we’ve seen from England since Sarina Wiegman took over. They are a team that once they start scoring, they don’t stop – although they have played a lot of low ranked opponents in the last year. Having played Austria recently (November) in World Cup qualifying, a match England won 1-0 (food for thought?), the Lionesses will not be wanting to have such a nervy game this time around. As the opening match, the crowd – which will be at full capacity at Old Trafford – and general atmosphere is likely to have a say in the match as much as the choice of starting XIs or formations. Expect England to be buoyed and keen to impress, their first goal on the night should be a nerve-settler and one that brings about a second and third.

Watch out for Lauren Hemp’s battle, not with the right-back Laura Wienroither but centre-back Carina Wenninger and how the home midfield sets the pace. A team with good attacking pieces, I can still see Austria getting a goal in this match but maybe from a substitute rather than a starter.

Correct Score: Norway 4-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) BBC One: Thursday, 20:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group A team guide Maybe I should apologise to anyone from Northern Ireland reading this? It will be a tough ask for the Green and White Army to manage much this summer – but not impossible. Even coming up against a Norway team that’s been out of sorts for some time, it’s hard not to see the Scandinavians taking full advantage in Southampton on Thursday. In their last four meetings, Norway have scored 19 goals to Northern Ireland’s one, and that goal was back in 2017. The two were paired against each other in Euro qualifying when Norway eased to back-to-back 6-0 wins, the difference now that the British team have been training full-time since the start of the year, which should act as a back-brace, giving them more physical strength throughout the tournament. That being said, Norway are adept at finding their way through low-blocks and scoring heavily when in possession, and this match is likely to draw one of the biggest scorelines of the first round. An Ada Hegerberg brace (or hat trick if you’re a little bolder) returns a tidy amount, but the general short odds for Norway goals speaks volumes, with this match expected to be defence vs attack.

Correct Score: Spain 3-0 Finland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) BBC Two: Friday, 17:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group B team guide I know you’re here to glean some insights as to how the matches might go and where to stick your money for a good chance of getting it back with interest, and not the potted history of Spain at major tournaments, but I am once again saying, be wary of their results. Five years ago, the team with nine of the same players, managed just one win and two goals in the group stage, both against Portugal. The team has improved on paper since, but their tournament history is a caveat that can’t be ignored – not until they come out and win every match 5-0 to prove me wrong at least. Expect Spain to dominate possession but beyond that, the strings should all be very much pulled from the midfield trio of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Patri Guijarro, with both Alexia and Aitana given licence to drift into the box and add to the attack, though an injury sustained in training by Alexia could leave a hole should she not be fit here. Accomplished midfielder/defender Natalia Kuikka will be deployed at centre back for Finland this summer and is likely to have her hands very full, not least with the Spanish attack, which at its best, sees everyone join in with terrorising their opposition. If I’ve suitably warned you about Spain’s lack of tournament goals, under 1.5 goals returns a nice amount, but be wary of Finland who, while being able to hold their own for large swathes of matches, tend to fade and could easily be overwhelmed when Jorge Vilda goes to his bench.

ALSO READ: Daily best bets and punting guide for Women's Euros

Correct Score: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) BBC One: Friday, 20:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group B team guide You’ll see me predict 2-1 all tournament long, it’s a nice safe scoreline and could very well be how this match ends but I’m not sold on who will be victorious in Brentford, very much matching how up in the air the whole of Group B is. In this moment, it’s bold, but I’m saying Denmark will edge their opposition just as they did the last time the two met, when they knocked Germany out of the 2017 Euros. Germany are a team with a lot of attacking pieces, but it doesn’t always come together – in fact, looking at their run of results (2W 1D 3L), it’s safe to say it’s been struggling to come together for a while. So, while you can’t discount the eight-time European champions from scoring – Lea Schüller to score first (9/2 with Sky Bet) is something to think about – it’s worth noting that goals haven’t always won them games. Conversely, Denmark have locked into how to move as a team and it’s hard to see the German midfield and defence managing to keep Pernille Harder quiet – the Danish captain a steal at 3/1 to score anytime.

Correct Score: Portugal 1-1 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) BBC iPlayer: Saturday, 17:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group C team guide It might be time to get serious and bust into the card markets for Portugal-Switzerland. The two teams expected to battle for third in the group, a win for either will be vital before they come up against a rocky Dutch side and I’m expecting this one to get scrappy. You can expect to see Lia Wälti mopping up what she can in front of the Swiss backline before seeking out her teammates with some pin-point delivery but the team as a whole lacks goals, unlike their opposition who have recently been flexing against lower-ranked nations whilst Switzerland have only scored once in their last five. Not just not scoring but bleeding goals of late, the Swiss defence will either crumble from the get-go or find some resilience once their Euro campaign gets underway, and as they’re starting against the lowest ranked nation in their group, I’m leaning towards the latter. While many might be looking towards a tricky attacker like Ramona Bachmann to score for the Swiss, I’d be looking more to 6ft defender Rahel Kiwic to get her head on a set piece. For Portugal, the goals could come from anywhere in the attack but the efficiency of that offence is likely to be hinged on how well Jéssica Silva skins her marker(s) to set her team away.

Correct Score: Netherlands 1-3 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 22/1) BBC One: Saturday, 20:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group C team guide In their last three meetings, the Dutch have been victorious over the Swedes having knocked them out of the World Cup in 2019 at the semi-final stage [in extra time] as well as the last Euros in the quarters, so you’d be excused for thinking they have the edge here. The reality is the Dutch squad has struggled to adapt to their new coach and the performances have reflected a squad in transition that missed the lesson at school and are confused by the homework. They’ll be facing a Sweden team who keep asking for extra assignments, there is, logically, only one way this match can go and that’s a comfortable Sweden win. It's easy to imagine the Dutch squad getting lost in a sea of yellow and key players like Jill Roord and Lieke Martens losing the one-on-ones with their markers, although it’s still likely that Vivianne Miedema will wriggle around Amanda Ilestedt and score for the Oranje at some point – the Arsenal woman 9/4 to score anytime with Sky Bet. Watch out for Stina Blackstenius vs Dominique Janssen, the two having already sparred twice this year when Arsenal faced Wolfsburg in the Champions League. Blackstenius is always a handful even if she doesn’t find the back of the net. If you’re looking for an outside bet, PaddyPower are offering 35/1 for an anytime assist by Magda Eriksson, the left-footed defender often on set piece duty. Don’t put your house on it, though.

ALSO READ: Sophie's outright betting preview of the Women's Euros

Correct Score: Belgium 0-1 Iceland (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) BBC Two: Sunday, 17:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group D team guide Coming into the Euros, Belgium’s results have been, in a word, mixed. They're team far better when they set up to attack, which leaves them looking all the more hopeless against teams they try to sit and defend against. Against Iceland, Belgium should like their chances enough to set up in a more offensive shape and funnel the ball through to Tessa Wullaert and Tine de Caigny more often. But against a resolute Iceland side who have found the balance between a young attack and an experienced defence, it could be a long evening for the Red Flames. For Belgium, the battle to watch could very well be de Caigny vs Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, and the Hoffenheim attacker already knows how hard it can be to outfox the Bayern Munich defender. For Iceland, there only looks to be one winner in the head-to-head between Davina Philtjens and Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir. Although I think this is a match that is likely to have more than just the one goal in it, I can’t keep predicating 3-0's and attacking football. That being said, look out for another up-and-coming Icelandic attacker, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, who should be getting involved in the meatier side of things for the Nordic nation.

Correct Score: France 1-1 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) BBC Two: Sunday, 20:00

ALSO READ: Sophie's Group D team guide There are three possible outcomes for any match/team: win, draw or loss, and I can guarantee that France v Italy will end in one of those outcomes. Which result is for who is a far harder prospect to nail down even if everyone is saying France are favourites and Marie-Antoinette Katoto will fill her boots. Your best bets will likely be around Katoto to score and both teams scoring – and there are things far less probable than Cristiana Girelli finding the back of the net for Italy. This match is another that will probably devolve into defence v attack, with Italy holding their shape before springing a counter a little more than they usually do. Having just held Spain to a 1-1 draw (after scoring first), expect some intelligent game management and possibly some tried-and-tested gamesmanship from La Azzurre. For France, who have just prepared for the summer by trouncing low-ranked opposition (Vietnam and Cameroon), the confidence will be as high as it can be across the attack. You’ll probably be hearing this from me all tournament but, even when things aren’t clicking for France in attack, they can always rely on Wendie Renard to score at a set piece, the 6’2 defender a fox-in-the-box in every sense.

ALSO READ: Our all you need to know guide ahead of the Women's Euros