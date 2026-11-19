Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

Starting in League One where PLYMOUTH look a good price to beat struggling Peterborough. Aside from one anomaly against Burton, Argyle have only struggled against fellow top-six sides at home this season.

Posh have struggled greatly since Robbie Savage came in, They won his first game in charge but have lost five of a winless seven across all competitions since, with two draws in that time seeing them need stoppage-time equalisers.

Down into League Two and CHELTENHAM are fancied to beat Bristol Rovers. The Robins boast an excellent home record, winning five of seven, with the only games they have failed to win in front of their own fans coming against two of the current top three.

Bristol Rovers have nosedived after a decent start. The Gas have lost a whopping eight of their last 10 league games, with the one win in that time coming at basement boys Crawley, the only away game in which they have avoided defeat. The data backs up their poor showings on the road too.

Finally, GRIMSBY are on a heater and should beat a Rotherham side in turmoil. The Mariners have won three straight league games and scored 4+ in each of them as their attack has started to click into gear, while their underlying process has them ranked as the second best team in the league.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are without a win in seven league games, a run that has dropped them into the bottom two. Away from home they have lost five of seven, winning only one.