With every league back after the international break, This Week's Acca has picks from all four of English football's top divisions, arriving at an 8/1 treble and 25/1 five-fold.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
Starting in League One where PLYMOUTH look a good price to beat struggling Peterborough. Aside from one anomaly against Burton, Argyle have only struggled against fellow top-six sides at home this season.
Posh have struggled greatly since Robbie Savage came in, They won his first game in charge but have lost five of a winless seven across all competitions since, with two draws in that time seeing them need stoppage-time equalisers.
Down into League Two and CHELTENHAM are fancied to beat Bristol Rovers. The Robins boast an excellent home record, winning five of seven, with the only games they have failed to win in front of their own fans coming against two of the current top three.
Bristol Rovers have nosedived after a decent start. The Gas have lost a whopping eight of their last 10 league games, with the one win in that time coming at basement boys Crawley, the only away game in which they have avoided defeat. The data backs up their poor showings on the road too.
Finally, GRIMSBY are on a heater and should beat a Rotherham side in turmoil. The Mariners have won three straight league games and scored 4+ in each of them as their attack has started to click into gear, while their underlying process has them ranked as the second best team in the league.
Rotherham, meanwhile, are without a win in seven league games, a run that has dropped them into the bottom two. Away from home they have lost five of seven, winning only one.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
A rare stop in the Premier League for us where ASTON VILLA are backed against Sunderland. Villa are slowly improving after a summer rebuild and have goals in abundance, while Sunderland - who have lost four of a winless five on the road this season - are likely missing several key players.
Rounding us off in the Championship are SHEFFIELD UNITED, who welcome Watford. The Blades have been steady at home (W3 D2 L2) with defeats to top-eight contenders and wins over bottom-half sides. Watford fall into the latter category and are miserable travellers. The Hornets have lost six straight away games following a draw in their opener on the road, and have in fact not won away in the league game since February, losing 11 of 13.
Odds correct at 14:30 GMT (19/11/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.