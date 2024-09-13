Our This Week's Acca team are aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins following success last time out at 11/1 and four successfully backed at 12/1 the week before.
We'll start in the Premier League, where CRYSTAL PALACE are fancied to get the better of Leicester in their meeting at Selhurst Park.
The Foxes' start to the season has been a tough one and this could become a campaign where points on the road are rare. Only two teams sit below them in terms of expected goal difference (xGD) so far.
Into Sky Bet League One, where our all-home accumulator has two from England's third tier. One of those is READING who are backed to beat Leyton Orient.
Five games played for the visitors, five defeats, and an attack which is failing to fire. They've created the least in terms of the underlying metrics of all 24 teams in the third division.
Reading have a strong home record under Rubén Sellés and they'll be wanting another three points on Saturday.
Elsewhere, ROTHERHAM have got going following a slow start. This week sees them hosting Burton.
The Brewers have failed to score in their last two league games - those against Northampton and Stevenage - while Steve Evans' Millers have created an impressive 4.66 expected goals (xG) across their previous two at home.
Into the National League, and FOREST GREEN can get the better of a Wealdstone side who don't travel well.
They failed to beat any of the sides who finished in the top nine away from home last season - while Forest Green are currently third in the division.
And finally, we're taking YORK for a win over Fylde. Adam Hinshelwood's men are currently fourth with 17 points gained from their eight games.
A surprise home defeat to Boston is the only time they've lost, winning five of the other seven. Fylde, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone with no win since their opening day success at home to Solihull.
Tom fancied taking GRIMSBY for a home win over Barrow on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast. The argument was around the visitors' struggles to create chances so far this season.
The Mariners have had tricky away games so far against Chesterfield and Notts County although they've won both of their home contests (2-1 vs Bradford, 3-2 vs Cheltenham).
Jake also made the case for SALFORD as they host Cheltenham, although Tom and Jimmy weren't as keen.
Cheltenham have seen defeat in both of their contests on the road (at Grimsby and Walsall), while Salford beat MK Dons in their most recent contest in front of their own supporters.
