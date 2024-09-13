Our This Week's Acca team are aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins following success last time out at 11/1 and four successfully backed at 12/1 the week before.

We'll start in the Premier League, where CRYSTAL PALACE are fancied to get the better of Leicester in their meeting at Selhurst Park.

The Foxes' start to the season has been a tough one and this could become a campaign where points on the road are rare. Only two teams sit below them in terms of expected goal difference (xGD) so far.

Into Sky Bet League One, where our all-home accumulator has two from England's third tier. One of those is READING who are backed to beat Leyton Orient.

Five games played for the visitors, five defeats, and an attack which is failing to fire. They've created the least in terms of the underlying metrics of all 24 teams in the third division.

Reading have a strong home record under Rubén Sellés and they'll be wanting another three points on Saturday.