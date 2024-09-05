CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 11/1 acca!

After This Week's Acca got off the mark for the season with a 12/1 winner last time out we look for back-to-back successes by picking out five teams for victory this weekend. Seriously disrupted by Luke Williams' exit midway through last season, it took Stuart Maynard a while to get a grip of NOTTS COUNTY but after finishing the campaign with three wins from five they're unbeaten in Sky Bet League Two this term, thrashing Grimsby 4-1 in their most recent home game. Accrington are in for a long old season after sacking John Coleman in March. They haven't won in all competitions (D2 L4) conceding 18 goals in six games. CHESTERFIELD are expected to push for promotion from League Two this season, and the underlying numbers suggest results will soon match performances. Defensively excellent, allowing only 0.52 expected goals against (xGA) per game, they were unfortunate to lose to Gillingham and only draw with Salford. Grimsby's aspirations will be mid-table at best, and having lost away to both Notts and Fleetwood we should back the same outcome here.

Despite a tough fixture list WREXHAM have adapted to League One incredibly, beating Wycombe, Reading and Peterborough, and drawing at Bolton. Shrewsbury beat Leyton Orient at home last time out after losing their opening three games but a trip to the Racecourse, where Wrexham are W56 D4 L4 in 64 league games under Phil Parkinson, is something else. BARNSLEY have made an encouraging start under Darrell Clarke (W2 D1 L1 in League One) winning 3-0 at Crawley last weekend to back up an impressive 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup, recording back-to-back clean sheets after 14 matches without one. Bristol Rovers have won both home games, but haven't scored in three away in all competitions, thrashed 4-0 at Stockport and scraping a 0-0 at Rotherham despite allowing 3.0 xG. Dropping into the National League and EASTLEIGH should have too much for newly-promoted Tamworth. They've started well, winning twice and drawing once at home, scoring seven goals in the process, and only losing away to leaders Gateshead. Tamworth sit in the bottom four and are winless away, losing 2-0 at York and 7-0 at Barnet.

Who didn't quite make it? Both BARROW and CHARLTON were put up by Joe for home wins over Swindon and Rotherham respectively, at slightly bigger prices, but the team on the This Week's Acca podcast weren't in agreement. Both sides have started the season well, winning three and losing just once in their opening four league matches.